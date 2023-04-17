TORONTO, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - OCR Canada, a leading provider of supply chain and logistics technology solutions, has announced the launch of its new industrial automation solutions, designed to help businesses optimize their production processes and increase efficiency. This solution comes as a result of OCR Canada's acquisition of EXA Systems in 2022, which has allowed the company to expand its offerings and provide even more comprehensive solutions to its customers.

Industrial automation has become a critical factor in the success of manufacturing and logistics operations, with businesses looking for ways to streamline their processes and stay ahead of the competition. OCR Canada's industrial automation solution leverages the latest technology advancements to automate complex and repetitive tasks, reducing manual labor and increasing productivity.

OCR Canada's automation solution is a game-changer for optimizing production processes Tweet this

"OCR Canada's new industrial automation solution is a game-changer for businesses looking to optimize their production processes," said Tony Mastrangeli, SVP, and GM of OCR Canada. "Our team of experts works closely with each individual business to develop a customized solution that meets their unique needs. This solution helps businesses achieve greater efficiency, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness in their production processes."

According to industry reports, the global industrial automation market was valued at USD 191.89 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 395.09 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. The expected market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of smart technologies, and the increased demand for industrial robots and automated control systems across various industries.

"Our team of experts brings years of experience and skills to the table, ensuring that businesses can rely on our automation solutions to work seamlessly with their existing production processes. By choosing OCR Canada's automation solutions, businesses can save on the costs associated with having in-house technical personnel, while benefiting from our team's support and maintenance services," said Eduardo Cardozo, Chief Automation Officer at OCR Canada.

OCR Canada's industrial automation solution includes a range of offerings, from implementing an automated conveyor system to the application of printed labels to shipments before they leave the door. The solution is highly customizable to meet the specific needs of each business and includes machine vision, print and apply, dimensioning, and weight scaling solutions.

About OCR Canada:

OCR Canada is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, specializing in automatic identification and data collection (AIDC), RFID, mobile computing, and barcode systems. With over 30 years of experience, OCR Canada has built a reputation for providing reliable and cost-effective solutions to businesses across a variety of industries. For more information on OCR Canada's industrial automation solution and other technology solutions, visit their website at https://www.ocr.ca/automation/

SOURCE OCR Canada Ltd.

For further information: Phone: 1-800-853-7226, Email: [email protected]; [email protected], Website: https://www.ocr.ca/automation/