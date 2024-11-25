OCEANIC ANNOUNCES GRANTING OF STOCK OPTIONS

TSX Venture Exchange: FEO

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (TSX-V: FEO) ("Oceanic", or the "Company") announces that on November 22, 2024, the Company granted a total of 700,000 incentive stock options to a director and officer of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.18 per share for a period of 10 years expiring on November 22, 2034.

The stock options were granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan.

