OCEANIC ANNOUNCES SHARE SALE TRANSACTION

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (TSXV: FEO) ("Oceanic", or the "Company") announces that on August 12, 2025, an off-market private share transaction was completed whereby Sino-Canada Natural Resources Fund I ("Sino-Canada") sold a total of 12,480,125 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to a group of purchasers, some of whom are insiders of the Company (the "Transaction"). There is no change to the issued and outstanding number of Common Shares as a result of the Transaction.

As part of the Transaction, Sino-Canada have also agreed to, among other things, not dispose of their remaining securities in the Company for a period of two years from the date of the Transaction.

Early Warning Disclosure – Frank Giustra

Pursuant to the transaction, Mr. Frank Giustra, through his related entities, Fiore Financial Corporation and The Radcliffe Corporation, companies that are beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. Giustra, have acquired in aggregate 6,240,063 Common Shares at a price of $0.25 per share for a total of $1,560,015.75. In addition to the acquisition of Common Shares, Mr. Frank Giustra, directly and indirectly, now owns and/or controls, in aggregate, 24,691,801 Common Shares, representing 21.01% of the current issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company, a $200,000 Series A convertible debenture of the Company, convertible into 2,000,000 Common Shares and 2,000,000 Warrants, a $267,330 Series C convertible debenture of the Company, convertible into 1,407,000 Common Shares and 1,407,000 Warrants, a $205,000 Series D convertible debenture of the Company, convertible into 2,050,000 Common Shares and 2,050,000 Warrants and a $450,000 Series E convertible debenture of the company, convertible into 6,000,000 Common Shares and 6,000,000 Warrants.

Prior to the transaction, Mr. Frank Giustra would have held, directly and indirectly, or had control or direction over, an aggregate of 18,451,738 shares of the Company, representing approximately 15.70% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company and 29.45% of the issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis assuming the conversion of the Debentures and its related warrants.

Following the transaction, and assuming conversion of the convertible debentures and exercise of the underlying Warrants, Mr. Frank Giustra would own and/or control, directly and indirectly, 47,605,801 Common Shares, representing 33.89% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis.

The Company has been advised that Mr. Giustra acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes and may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

Early Warning Disclosure – Gordon Keep

The Company has also been advised that Mr. Gordon Keep, through Fiore Management & Advisory Corp., a company controlled by Mr. Gordon Keep disposed of 60,000 shares in the public market; sold a $134,999 Series C convertible debenture; and Mr. Keep directly acquired a $49,500 Series E convertible debenture and 230,000 warrants held by Fiore Management & Advisory Corp.

Mr. Gordon Keep directly and indirectly, now owns and/or controls, in aggregate, 2,923,834 Common Shares, representing 2.49% of the current issued and outstanding Common Shares and 8.42% of the issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis.

Mr. Gordon Keep directly holds 230,000 Warrants and 1,030,000 stock options; a $50,000 Series A convertible debenture of the Company, convertible into 500,000 Common Shares and 500,000 Warrants, $61,370 worth of Series C convertible debentures which is convertible into 323,000 Common Shares and 323,000 Warrants, a $46,000 Series D convertible debenture which is convertible into 460,000 Common Shares and 460,000 Warrants and a $142,083 Series E convertible debenture and which is convertible into 1,894,440 common shares and 1,894,440 Warrants.

Prior to the transactions, Mr. Gordon Keep would have held, directly and indirectly, or had control or direction over, an aggregate of 2,983,834 shares of the Company, representing approximately 2.54% of the issued and outstanding shares and 9.50% on a partially diluted basis assuming the conversion of the Debentures, and exercise of the warrants and stock options. As a result of the disposition of shares and debentures by Fiore Management & Advisory Corp., Mr. Keep is no longer deemed a 10% holder and will not be required to complete any further early warning filings.

Frank Giustra and Gordon Keep have filed Reports on SEDAR pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 (Early Warning Report) as required to terminate his filing requirements. A copy of the Report can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Early Warning Disclosure – Sino-Canada

Pursuant to the Transaction, Sino-Canada disposed of a total of 12,480,125 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.25/share pursuant to a private share transaction for total proceeds of $3,120,031.25.

After the completion of the Transaction, Sino-Canada directly now owns, in aggregate, 12,480,125 Common Shares, representing 10.6% of the current issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company, and a $82,460 Series C convertible debenture, which is convertible into 434,000 Common Shares and 434,000 Warrants.

Prior to the completion of the Transaction, Sino-Canada would have held directly an aggregate of 25,828,250 shares of the Company, representing approximately 21.8% of the issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis assuming the conversion of the Series C Debenture and its related warrants.

Following the completion of the Transaction, and assuming conversion of the convertible debentures and exercise of the underlying Warrants, Sino-Canada would own directly, 13,348,125 Common Shares, representing 11.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis.

The Company has been advised that Sino-Canada disposed these securities for investment purposes under the normal course of business and may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

