Ocean Alliance Canada, a National Ocean Sector Initiative of ECO Canada, to Host the 3rd Annual Sustainable Blue Economy Summit 2026 in Halifax, NS

HALIFAX, NS, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The 3rd Annual Sustainable Blue Economy Summit, hosted by Ocean Alliance Canada, a national ocean sector initiative of ECO Canada, will take place on September 18, 2026, at the Westin Nova Scotian in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The Summit will bring together leaders shaping the next phase of the global blue economy.

Aligned with Ocean Alliance Canada's (OAC) mission, the Summit will convene industry, government, finance, innovation, Indigenous, and research leaders at a pivotal moment for ocean industries. As the sector enters a decisive decade, the focus is shifting from strategy‑setting to execution.

The Sustainable Blue Economy Summit will mark an important point in the evolution of Canada's ocean economy. With much of the foundational work now in place, the Summit will bring Canadian and international leaders together to focus on what comes next, turning shared priorities into coordinated action and measurable impact."

-- Dr. Yogendra Chaudhry, Chair, Ocean Alliance Canada; VP, Professional Services, ECO Canada

Turning Ambition into Action

The Sustainable Blue Economy Summit is designed as a high‑level forum that moves beyond revisiting broad themes to examine what enables execution.

Key areas of focus will include:

Scaling sustainable ocean industries from pilot projects to competitive sectors

Strengthening industry growth, productivity, and resilience

Mobilizing capital and investment into ocean‑based solutions

Aligning policy, innovation, and partnerships to accelerate delivery

A Systems‑Level Convening for Decision‑Makers

The Summit is designed for senior professionals and decision‑makers with leadership or strategy responsibilities, including:

Industry executives

Government leaders and policymakers

Investors and financial institutions active in the ocean economy

Indigenous leaders

Ocean technology innovators

Academic, research, and international ocean organizations

An Ocean Alliance Canada Ecosystem Event

As an Ocean Alliance Canada ecosystem event, the Summit will serve as a convening platform for Canada's ocean community and will support OAC's mission to strengthen coordination across ocean sectors.

OAC works to align standards, tools, and partnerships to accelerate progress across Canada's blue economy. The Summit will provide opportunities for long-term connections through OAC membership and ongoing engagement.

Innovation, Investment, and Global Perspective

The 2026 Summit will include a Blue Economy Innovation Showcase, highlighting emerging ocean solutions and entrepreneurial leadership through pitches and a dedicated networking session for attendees to visit exhibitor booths. The event will also welcome international participants, bringing global perspective to discussions on scaling sustainable ocean industries.

Join the Movement

The 3rd Annual Sustainable Blue Economy Summit will take place on September 18, 2026, at the Westin Nova Scotian in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

For more information, including registration and sponsorship opportunities, please visit: https://oceanalliancecanada.ca/blue-economy-summit-2026/

About Ocean Alliance Canada and ECO Canada

Ocean Alliance Canada (OAC) is a national ocean sector initiative of ECO Canada. It operates as a system-level institution that shapes skills, innovation readiness, and policy insight across the sustainable blue economy.

We operate at the intersection of talent, technology and sustainability to strengthen Canada's position within the global ocean economy through skills and workforce systems, innovation readiness and applied research. Our network brings together government, industry, Indigenous leadership, academia and the nonprofit sector to build shared solutions that help the ocean economy grow in a sustainable and inclusive way.

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

SOURCE Environmental Careers Organization of Canada (ECO Canada)

Media Contact: Aaron Wilson, VP, Marketing & Sales, ECO Canada, E [email protected]