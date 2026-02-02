ECO Canada Launches Innovation Stage at ECO IMPACT 2026 to Spotlight Alberta's Environmental Innovation

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - ECO Canada is proud to announce the launch of the ECO IMPACT Innovation Stage, a new Alberta-focused showcase for environmental and clean technology innovation. Supported by the Government of Alberta and funded in part by SCIENZE, this new feature at ECO IMPACT 2026, ECO Canada's national conference and awards gala for the environmental sector, will spotlight Alberta-based people, projects, and technologies contributing to the province's transition to a more sustainable, net-zero economy.

Taking place February 19 and 20, 2026 at The Westin Calgary, AB, the ECO IMPACT Innovation Stage will bring together entrepreneurs, researchers, educators, and organizations advancing environmental solutions across Alberta. Through ten-minute lightning talks and live demonstrations, participants will showcase applied innovations spanning renewable energy, circular economy design, sustainable agriculture, ecosystem restoration, and other priority environmental areas.

Alberta's environmental sector continues to grow, supported by investment in clean technology and sustainability. The ECO IMPACT Innovation Stage builds on this momentum by providing a platform for local innovators to gain visibility, connect with industry and government, and share solutions that support environmental progress and economic resilience across the province.

"The Innovation Stage is where ideas meet opportunity," said Kevin Nilsen, President and CEO of ECO Canada. "Across Alberta, we are seeing world-class innovation in renewable energy, circular economy design, sustainable agriculture, and ecosystem restoration. This platform allows leading voices to share their work, collaborate with partners, and inspire solutions that strengthen our environment and our economy."

"Alberta is a leader of innovation, with a skilled workforce ready to take on the challenges of both today and tomorrow. ECO Impact 2026 is bringing these people together, along with industry leaders from across the nation," said the Honourable Joseph Schow, Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration.

Selected Innovation Stage presenters will be announced ahead of the event and will include Alberta-based companies, research institutions, startups, and organizations. Presenters will also be available in the Exhibitor Hall to engage with attendees, answer questions, and explore collaboration opportunities.



The Innovation Stage takes place within ECO IMPACT 2026, a two-day national conference and awards gala focused on environmental innovation, sustainability, and workforce development. Since its launch in 2017, ECO IMPACT has become a cornerstone event for Canada's environmental community, bringing together professionals, organizations, and decision-makers from across the country and welcoming more than 300 attendees annually.

Aligned with ECO Canada's mission to advance environmental innovation and sustainability, the Innovation Stage reinforces the connection between applied solutions and long-term competitiveness. The program will feature innovations in clean technology, environmental education, waste management, sustainable agriculture, climate adaptation, and ecosystem protection.

"As industries evolve to meet climate and sustainability challenges, collaboration between innovators, educators, employers, and governments is essential," added Nilsen. "The Innovation Stage is more than a showcase. It is designed to act as a catalyst for progress by highlighting Alberta's role as a testbed for practical, scalable environmental solutions."

Registration to attend ECO IMPACT 2026 is also open, with conference and gala passes available at ecoimpact.ca.

A livestream of the Innovation Stage is available for those who are unable to experience the event in person.

About ECO Canada

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

