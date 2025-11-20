ECO Canada Launches ECOWorks Career Fair to Strengthen Alberta's Environmental Workforce

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - ECO Canada is proud to announce the launch of ECOWorks Career Fair, Alberta's first in-person green hiring fair, designed to connect environmental employers with top-tier talent across the province.

The 2025 Calgary Career Fair will take place on November 27, 2025, at Mount Royal University's Ross Glen Hall, bringing together professionals, students, and newcomers passionate about sustainability and the green economy.

With over 200 attendees expected, ECOWorks will feature organizations from the Energy sector--including Cleantech and Hydrogen--and highlight subsectors such as Environmental Goods and Services and environmentally-forward industries like Petroleum, Renewables, Nuclear, Smart Homes, Energy Efficiency, and Electric Vehicles.

With funding support from the Government of Alberta, this event is free for job seekers, removing financial barriers for new Canadians, recent graduates, and mid-career professionals.

A Strategic Partnership with the Government of Alberta

This initiative is made possible through a strategic partnership between ECO Canada and the Government of Alberta, as represented by the Ministry of Jobs, Economy, Trade, and Immigration. Under the Workforce Partnerships Grant Program, the Government of Alberta has committed to supporting this unique initiative titled C-NER-Gs: Cultivating and Nurturing Employer Readiness for Green Growth.

The project aims to address Alberta's environmental labour market gaps by empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with HR tools and connecting job seekers to meaningful employment opportunities.

This funding commitment will directly enhance Alberta's green workforce by supporting career fairs in Calgary and Edmonton, HR training for SMEs, and the ECO IMPACT 2026 Workforce Learning Series.

Voices of Support

"ECOWorks is more than a job fair, it's a catalyst for building Alberta's environmental economy. By making opportunities accessible to all and supporting career development at every level, ECOWorks plays a key role in growing a strong, inclusive green workforce. Investing in people is essential to tackling climate challenges. ECOWorks connects environmental professionals with purpose-driven careers, empowering them to deliver real impact across Canada." - The Honourable Joseph Schow, Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration.

"Hosting Alberta's first in-person green career fair is a milestone for ECO Canada. ECOWorks is where opportunity meets action--bringing together the organizations, talent, and energy needed to shape the next chapter of our environmental workforce."- Kevin Nilsen, President and CEO of ECO Canada.

Why Attend?

In-Person Engagement : Meet employers, job seekers, and industry leaders in Alberta

: Meet employers, job seekers, and industry leaders in Alberta Career Support: Access resume reviews, coaching, and job search tools at our HR Hub.

Whether you're launching your career or looking for a new opportunity, ECOWorks is your gateway to securing employment in Alberta's green economy.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Small to medium organizations can amplify their impact by sponsoring ECOWorks. Sponsorship tiers range from Bronze to Platinum, offering benefits such as premium booths, social media promotion, resume books, and optional HR Hub co-branding.

Exhibit & Connect : Showcase your organization and engage with pre-matched candidates aligned to your hiring needs.

: Showcase your organization and engage with pre-matched candidates aligned to your hiring needs. Brand Visibility : Sponsors benefit from digital promotion and on-site signage that highlight their leadership in sustainability.

: Sponsors benefit from digital promotion and on-site signage that highlight their leadership in sustainability. HR Consulting: Your support unlocks a tailored consulting package designed to help you shape your future workforce. (Internal: packages of 30 hours for Platinum, 15 for Gold, and 5 for Silver)

Join the Movement

To register for ECOWorks please visit https://eco.ca/ecoworks-career-fair/

To learn more or become a sponsor, reach out to [email protected]

Plus, subscribe to ECO Canada's newsletter to stay up to date on the latest news on the ECOWorks Career Fairs. Stay tuned for ECOWorks Career Fair in Edmonton 2026.

The Province of Alberta is working in partnership with the Government of Canada to provide employment support programs and services.

Funding provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada–Alberta Job Fund.

About ECO Canada

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental workforce. From training and certification to labour market research and program development, ECO Canada works to ensure that Canada's environmental sector is prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the future, including those of our oceans.

