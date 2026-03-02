ECO Canada and the Greenhouse Gas Management Institute Announce Market-Ready EP®(GHG) Designation to Strengthen Global Climate Accountability

As the environmental sector evolves, so does the demand for skilled professionals capable of supporting carbon management initiatives, regulatory compliance, emissions reporting, and net-zero transition planning. The EP®(GHG) designation establishes rigorous competency and sets standards to ensure professionals are prepared to meet the challenges of a rapidly advancing climate workforce.

"Professional certification is an essential infrastructure for effective climate action. Mitigation commitments are only as real as the professionals who implement, measure, and verify them."

- Michael Gillenwater, Executive Director, Dean of the Institute, and Co-founder- GHGMI

A Milestone for the Climate Workforce

The EP®(GHG) designation represents a major step forward in professionalizing greenhouse gas management. It will serve as a recognized benchmark for expertise, consistency, credibility, and trust across environmental reporting and climate action initiatives worldwide.

This initiative is the result of a collaborative effort led by ECO Canada and GHGMI and supported by a Technical Working Group (TWG) composed of experienced environmental and climate professionals. Together, they developed the standards, competencies, and ethical framework that define the designation.

"Thrilled to help shape the EP®(GHG) Designation with a team of highly esteemed professionals. This work will improve qualifications and ethical practice in GHG management, laying the groundwork for credible and effective climate action."

- Bryce Edwards, Technical Working Group Member

Addressing a Critical Industry Need

With increasing global emphasis on ESG disclosures, mandatory GHG reporting, carbon markets, and net-zero commitments, the need for qualified and accountable professionals has never been greater. While technical training opportunities exist, the environmental sector lacks a formal professional credential that validates both technical expertise and ethical practice in GHG management.

"Ultimately, the goal of our partnership is to create a strong community of competent GHG professionals globally. This will help us further advance standards, further advance the credibility of the GHG profession to those that are not in the profession, and create employment opportunities."

- Kevin Nilsen, President & CEO, ECO Canada

The EP®(GHG) designation fills this gap by providing a trusted and globally recognized credential for professionals working across government, industry, and consulting to manage emissions data with accuracy and accountability.

"The climate field has lacked a formal, recognized credential to validate practitioner expertise. The new EP®(GHG) certification can fill this gap by setting a standardized professional benchmark for GHG management and accounting -- boosting the credibility, consistency, and trustworthiness of international climate reporting and review."

- Lisa Hanle, Technical Working Group Member.

Built by Experts, for Professionals

Members of the Technical Working Group contributed decades of experience in carbon management, verification, sustainability strategy, and environmental reporting to ensure the designation reflects real-world skills and supports professionals across diverse roles and educational backgrounds.

"Having accredited professionals working on all aspects of climate change is critical to ensuring that the work is completed with integrity and to a high standard. Gaining EP®(GHG) designation will help individuals, regardless of their educational background or job function, gain the recognition their unique skillset deserves."

- Graham Harris, Technical Working Group Member

A Strong Partnership for the Future of GHG Management

The partnership between ECO Canada and GHGMI brings together two global leaders in environmental workforce development and greenhouse gas training. GHGMI maintains one of the world's largest networks of GHG professionals, while ECO Canada continues to set global standards for environmental careers and certifications.

By establishing a shared benchmark for professional excellence, the EP®(GHG) designation will help build public confidence, industry trust, and global consistency in greenhouse gas management practices.

To apply now or for more information about the EP®(GHG) designation, please contact [email protected] or visit our website: https://eco.ca/greenhouse-gas-designations/

About ECO Canada

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

About GHGMI

Building the Backbone of Climate Action

The Greenhouse Gas Management Institute (GHGMI) is a global nonprofit committed to advancing the technical infrastructure and professional workforce essential for effective climate action. Since 2007, we have been at the forefront of building credible, science-based systems for measuring and managing greenhouse gas emissions. We work across borders, sectors, and disciplines to ensure that climate goals are not only set, but achieved with integrity, transparency, and impact.

