Objective achieved for the 27th edition of the Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau!

27th edition of the Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau: $3,550,000 net raised

MONTREAL, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The 27th edition of the CIBC Charles-Bruneau Tour concluded this afternoon as the 770 cyclists crossed the finish line in Boucherville. Pedaling on one of the 11 routes, the cyclists covered over 2,345 kilometers to support the cause, resulting in a net amount of $3,550,000 raised. Our goal has been surpassed!

27th edition of the Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau: $3,550,000 net raised (CNW Group/Fondation Charles-Bruneau) CIBC Logo (CNW Group/Fondation Charles-Bruneau)

The 2023 edition of the event, which brought together a record number of 1,125 participants, will allow the Charles-Bruneau Foundation to continue its mission of providing the best chances of recovery for children with cancer through funding research and the development of projects in pediatric hemato-oncology. Congratulations to everyone who participated in the CIBC Charles-Bruneau Tour, whether near or far. Thanks to the involvement of all the participants, volunteers, and partners, the 27th edition is a success and allows the Foundation to once again affirm its commitment to collaborate so that all children with cancer can heal and live healthy lives.

An edition under the theme of heat

This year's heat will have left its mark on many, as cyclists had to battle extreme temperatures of over 40 degrees with the humidity. The entire team was mobilized to ensure that all cyclists were adequately hydrated, and many had fun, water guns in hand, to refresh the groups. The extra challenge brought an even greater sense of accomplishment, and it was with smiles on their faces that the cyclists crossed the finish line.

Together towards a childhood without cancer!

For this 27th edition of the CIBC Charles-Bruneau Tour, inspiring young ambassadors shared their stories and embodied the values of solidarity and resilience to encourage participants to pedal for the cause. The Foundation congratulates and thanks the 51 children who participated in the heart pairing, as well as the six child heroes who got involved this year:

Victoria Paquin , 14 years old - heroine of the 4-day route;

, 14 years old - heroine of the 4-day route; Malik Fontaine , 5 years old - hero of the Quebec route;

, 5 years old - hero of the route; Charles Leduc , 10 years old - hero of the Sherbrooke route;

, 10 years old - hero of the route; Alyah Lavoie , 8 years old - heroine of the Gatineau route;

, 8 years old - heroine of the route; Olivia Grenier , 6 years old - heroine of the Discovery route;

, 6 years old - heroine of the Discovery route; Mia Lafrenière, 10 years old - hero of the remote route.

Partners who are making a difference

A special thank you to the partners who accompany the Charles-Bruneau Foundation in this adventure. Their major contribution and their commitment to promoting the Foundation's vision make a difference every year and exceed expectations. Among our most loyal partners are CIBC, IGA, Cascades, and RONA, who all go above and beyond for the cause. Their involvement is essential to our success.

In brief - 2023 CIBC Charles-Bruneau Tour:

27th edition

11 different routes

Total of 1,125 participants involved in fundraising - A RECORD!

participants involved in fundraising - 770 cyclists registered for the in-person routes

770 cyclists registered for the in-person routes

100 cyclists registered for the remote route

100 cyclists registered for the remote route

255 supporters registered to support a colleague or friend through fundraising without taking part in the cycling challenge.

255 supporters registered to support a colleague or friend through fundraising without taking part in the cycling challenge.

Over 600 km

Over 260 volunteers

Since the first Tour in 1996, over $44 million has been raised

has been raised Net goal for 2023: $3.5 million net

Quotes

"I would like to thank all the participants, donors, and people involved, near or far, with the Charles-Bruneau Foundation. The amount raised in this 27th edition of the CIBC Charles-Bruneau Tour demonstrates how every donation is important and makes a difference in the lives of the 2,000 children who receive cancer treatments annually. Thanks to your participation, research continues to advance to enable more children to heal and live healthy lives. I am moved to see that after 12 years of involvement in this event, participants are still dedicated and committed to achieving the goal. Get ready for the 28th edition next year!"

– Paul Doucet, spokesperson for the Charles-Bruneau Foundation

"Our bank is once again proud to support the Charles-Bruneau Foundation and are honoured to be the main partner of the Tour CIBC Charles Bruneau. For the past 17 years, CIBC has been the title sponsor of the Tour, and our employees have been fundraising and cycling alongside other Quebecers, determined to create a long-term lasting impact on our communities. It's our team's ambition to give all children with cancer the best chance of recovery, and this event is helping to do just that. On behalf of CIBC, I want to thank everyone who participated, volunteered their time or made a donation towards this cause – you have all played a significant role in helping to create a world where no one has to fear a cancer diagnosis."

– Rosa Trunzo, Senior Vice-President and Region Head, Quebec region, Personal Banking, CIBC

About the Charles-Bruneau Foundation

Since its founding in 1990, the Charles-Bruneau Foundation's mission has been to provide all children with cancer with better chances of recovery. Through investments of over $44 million, specialized Charles-Bruneau Units have been established within the four university hospital centers that care for children with cancer in Quebec: CHU Sainte-Justine, Montreal Children's Hospital, CIUSSS de l'Estrie-CHUS, and CHU de Québec-Université Laval. With the commitments announced in 2021, the funds allocated to research will total $55 million since its creation, making the Charles-Bruneau Foundation the main funder of pediatric hemato-oncology research in Quebec.

SOURCE Fondation Charles-Bruneau

For further information: Jessica Rousseau, TACT, 438-396-8288, [email protected]