MONTREAL, July 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Oatbox, the leading Montreal-based startup of Canadian organic oat products, is proud to announce it has raised C$7mm from strategic investors. The amount raised will not only be invested in supporting the company's accelerated growth and position in the market, but also be used in the development and production of Canadian organic oat milk.

With hundreds of thousands of boxes delivered to customers since its foundation in November 2014 and hundreds of thousands of bags sold in grocery stores sine 2019, Oatbox has set itself apart thanks to its innovative branding of delicious, healthful and high-quality products. "This investment, which is a vote of confidence in our brand and business model, will fuel our ambition: to be the reference in Canadian organic oat-based products", declared Marc-Antoine Bovet, CEO and co-founder of Oatbox.

Oatbox has been working on the development of an oat milk made with Canadian organic oats. The funds will allow the company to invest in the construction of a production line of international caliber. "Thanks to this major investment, Oatbox will remain at the forefront of trends, and will be able to offer its customers additional products adapted to its lifestyle. Oatbox will also be able to sell its oat base to other manufacturers, hereby answering to an increasing demand", added Mr. Bovet.

The funding, which comes after a complete rebranding, will also go towards accelerating the company's expansion in grocery stores in the rest of Canada. "Everything is now in place for us to increase distribution in the network", told Mr. Bovet.

The support from its investors with strategic expertise in marketing, operations and food distribution, will allow Oatbox to achieve more rapidly its ambition whilst solidifying its status as a reference in the food industry. More than monetary support, the company now benefits from the expertise of a group of mentors with complementary skills on which it can rest to ensure its success.

Oatbox: from breakfast subscription to impact brand

This investment comes as the company unveiled its new vision and business model last November. "The planet needs us to find new ways to feed ourselves. Part of the solution was under our nose: oat is a local, healthful and nutritious cereal with a low environmental footprint. That is how our team came to the realization that we had to move from a breakfast brand to an impact brand where Canadian organic oats are exploited to their full potential," declared Mr. Bovet.

Guided by this vision, the company not only launched a new brand identity, but also revisited its products' recipes to make them 100% organic, vegan & GMO-free, and made its packaging recyclable. "We want to create a positive change in the supply chain and are putting sustainable agriculture at the centre of our business decisions," said Mr. Bovet.

Oatbox products are available on its website, in the majority of grocery banners, and in a number of independent stores.

About Oatbox:

Established in November 2014 in Montreal, OatboxTM is a leader of oat-based products made with Canadian organic oats. Certified organic and Non-GMO, Oatbox products can be found on oatbox.com, as well as in a number of grocery stores.

For more information, visit www.oatbox.com

