Oakville transit drivers give 72-hour strike notice

If the 179 bus drivers from the local and its employer cannot reach a deal by Thursday Feb. 17, 2022 at 5 a.m., they will be on a picket line.

Members are seeking higher wages, top-up pay for drivers who, if they work 38 hours, will be topped up to 40 hours, better language for casual workers and more paid sick days.

"Our drivers have worked tirelessly through the pandemic providing reliable public transportation," said Alice Kelly, President of Unifor Local 1256. "It's no surprise they're frustrated and they've voted to give notice that they are more than willing to exercise their right to strike."

