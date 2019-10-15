Oakville & Milton Humane Society Partners with ROYAL CANIN®

Ensuring cats and dogs under the shelter's care receive optimal nutrition.

PUSLINCH, ON, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - ROYAL CANIN® Canada – a global leader in tailored health and nutrition products for dogs and cats – today announced a partnership with the Oakville & Milton Humane Society (OMHS). This important relationship means the OMHS will have access to ROYAL CANIN's full range of professional diets, ensuring the nutritional requirements of the shelter's cats & dogs are met at the same high standard as the care they receive.

The partnership also includes a fundraising component through in-shelter retailing for the OMHS, allowing them to drive important revenues back into the shelter. "This is a partnership we're incredibly proud of," said Don MacIntosh, Professional Pillar Director for ROYAL CANIN® Canada. "The goals of the OMHS align very closely with our own mission of making a better world for pets. Working with groups like the OMHS is so important to our communities, and it's a responsibility our team is extremely passionate about."

The Oakville & Milton Humane Society handles over 500 pet adoptions a year, which underscores the important role organizations like these play in their community. The OMHS relationship is one of many such partnerships run nationally by ROYAL CANIN®, providing volunteers and staff with ongoing nutrition knowledge and professional support around the complex challenges they face daily.

"The work our staff and volunteers do every day is vital to the animals in our care, and the ROYAL CANIN ® partnership enables us to provide optimal nutrition and support for all of them", explains Rick Perciante, Executive Director for the Oakville & Milton Humane Society. "I'm particularly excited about how this partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to protect animals and make their lives better, and to connect the communities that care about them in Oakville and Milton."

About Royal Canin

Royal Canin is a global leader in science-based health nutrition for cats and dogs. Founded by veterinarian Jean Cathary in 1968, Royal Canin has over 50 years of experience in delivering precise nutritional solutions. Passionate about creating a better world for pets, Royal Canin collaborates with expert teams of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world to ensure cats and dogs are at the very centre of the innovation process. A subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated, Royal Canin's diverse product line is tailored to the unique demands of size, age, breed, lifestyle or therapeutic requirement, and is available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores throughout Canada.

About the Oakville & Milton Humane Society

The Oakville & Milton Humane Society (OMHS) is dedicated to protecting and making life better for animals and connecting the communities that care about them in Oakville and Milton to help create a more humane world. Founded in 1936, the OMHS is an independent, non-profit charitable organization that provides care and shelter for approximately 3,000 homeless, stray, injured and abused animals each year. OMHS relies 100% on donations from the public and corporate sponsors to provide animal care and support within the shelter.

