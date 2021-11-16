TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Oaklins E. Canada ("Oaklins") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Alexander Capital Group Inc. ("Alexander Capital"). This acquisition will increase the presence of Oaklins in Ontario and Western Canada and provide the firm with additional M&A capacity, specialization in some new fields and the ability to raise capital for its clients. Alexander Capital, a registered Exempt Market Dealer, will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Oaklins. Alexander Capital's team will join the Oaklins Toronto team where it will continue to serve its Canadian and international clients.

"The acquisition of Alexander Capital will allow Oaklins to provide its clients with a stronger reach into Ontario and Western Canada, which is a win for everyone involved. It will also allow Oaklins, through its Alexander Capital subsidiary, to offer its clients access to capital markets for expansion and growth capital," said Fausto Levy, Founder and Executive Chairman of Oaklins.

"This transaction allows us to continue to serve our clients within a well-established pan-Canadian group with strong international reach. We are excited to work with our new colleagues at Oaklins to further grow the firm's presence in Canada and internationally," said Sandy Rhind, Founder of Alexander Capital.

About Oaklins E. Canada Inc.

Oaklins E. Canada Inc. was founded by seasoned M&A and financing professionals who have advised some of the leading private and public companies and venture capital funds in Canada. Through the global Oaklins organization, Oaklins works collaboratively with over 850 M&A professionals and dedicated industry teams in 45 countries worldwide.

About Alexander Capital Group Inc.

Founded in 2005 on the principles of integrity, discretion and client success, Alexander Capital is a corporate finance and M&A advisory firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and is registered by the Ontario Securities Commission as an Exempt Market Dealer.

SOURCE Oaklins E Canada

For further information: Oaklins E. Canada (Montreal Office), Sébastien Nadeau - Managing Partner, Telephone: +1 514 954-0070 x521, Email: mailto:[email protected]; Oaklins E. Canada (Toronto Office), Guillaume Poulin - Partner, Telephone: +1 416 508-0110, Email: mailto:[email protected]; Website: www.oaklins.com/eca/en; Alexander Capital Group Inc., Sandy Rhind - President, Telephone: +1 416 929 2678 x222, Email: [email protected], [email protected]