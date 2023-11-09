TSXV:OIII | OTCQX:OIIIF - O3 Mining

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is proud to announce the recognition it has received for its exemplary sustainable development practices. On November 1, the Association d'Exploration Minière du Québec ("AEMQ") awarded the Corporation with the 2023 prize for Excellence in Sustainable Development. Additionally, the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") has announced that O3 Mining will receive the 2024 PDAC Sustainable Development Award. These prestigious awards at both the Canadian and provincial levels are testaments to our commitment and dedication to continuously improve our practices, foster collaborative partnerships, and shape the responsible future of exploration and mining.

O3 Mining's President and CEO, Mr. José Vizquerra, commented: "As an exploration and development company, we prioritize environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices in our strategy. We are honored to receive these sustainable development awards from PDAC and AEMQ, which recognize our ongoing efforts to develop our projects responsibly. We are more determined than ever to serve as a positive and inspiring leader for the industry and our peers."

These awards of distinction reflect O3 Mining's unwavering commitment to responsible mining practices and innovative approaches to sustainable development. Our investments of over C$2.3 million in 2022 in ESG best practices and our UL 2723 ECOLOGO® certification make us the first mining exploration company to achieve full certification, demonstrating the strength of our commitment.

Myrzah Bello, Vice President, Sustainable Development and Human Resources at O3 Mining, added: "These recognitions are possible thanks to the contribution and collaboration of our employees and partners, as well as the unwavering support of the Corporation's Board of Directors, which prioritizes sustainable development. We are convinced that our projects are promising and can be integrated positively and sustainably on a local and regional scale."

We are aware that the practice of sustainable and responsible development in our business is constantly evolving, requiring ongoing commitment and reflection. We receive these awards as an incentive and encouragement to continue our ESG efforts. We will continue to work with all our stakeholders to create a sustainable future while building the projects of tomorrow.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc. is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support and expertise of a team of industry leaders as it grows towards becoming a gold producer with several multimillion-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (73,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com .

