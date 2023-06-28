Is Canada wasted on Canadians? Could you pass the test?

TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Loans Canada, a pioneer in online loan comparison platforms, unveils the findings of its 2023 Canada Day survey on the Canadian Citizenship Test . Results shed light on the surprising performance gap between Canadians born in the country and immigrants.

The percentage of immigrants and naturalized citizens who passed the test is 27%, compared to 25% of Canadian-born residents educated within the national system.

Key findings from the Loans Canada survey include:

No participant achieved a perfect score

Immigrants did better than Canadian-born and educated respondents

Provincial disparities are evident, but more people from British Columbia passed the test

Detailed knowledge of Quebec history and as well as national politics appears to be limited among the respondents, affecting their performance.

Stefani Balinsky, Head of Content Strategy at Loans Canada, commented on the survey results, stating, "When asked what they found surprising about the test, people indicated that they didn't realize how much they forgot or just didn't know. There was an eagerness to learn."

People interested in taking the test themselves can do so in our Canadian Citizenship Practice Test page.

The newest survey conducted by Loans Canada marks their 6th research initiative. For more details on this study, please visit this page . A French version of the study is found here .

The survey had a total participation of 2,094 French and English residents across Canada. Participants were invited by email to take a timed 12-minute test consisting of 8 questions. Questions are based on the citizenship test study guide.

About Loans Canada:

Established in 2012, Loans Canada is the leading nationwide platform for comparing financial services. With over 1.5 million users, Loans Canada connects individuals with personal loan, car loan, debt relief, and credit-building solutions. In partnership with Equifax Canada, Loans Canada's CompareHub offers Canadians their credit score for free and access to their report. Loans Canada serves as a prominent hub for financial literacy content and regularly awards a Financial Literacy Scholarship to post-secondary students. For additional information and other research studies, please visit www.loanscanada.ca .

SOURCE Loans Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Stefani Balinsky, Content Strategist, Loans Canada, [email protected]