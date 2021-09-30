Honourees recognized for superior service, solutions and support over the past 12 months

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- O.C. Tanner, the global leader in employee recognition and workplace culture, today announced that it was selected as the winner of the HRD Readers' Choice Award for Best Service Provider in the eighth annual Canadian HR Awards, the leading independent virtual awards event for HR professionals in Canada.

"We are thrilled to be named the winner for best HR service provider in Canada," said Jennifer Gates, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer at O.C. Tanner Canada. "This award recognizes the hard work and dedication of our team and our commitment to the Canadian market by delivering recognition solutions that enable our esteemed clients to achieve their goals of creating positive employee experiences that contribute to thriving workplace cultures."

Presented by HRD Canada and Canadian HR Reporter magazine, the Canadian HR Awards recognizes HR teams, individuals and employers for their outstanding achievements, leadership, programs and initiatives in the field of HR over the past 12 months.

O.C. Tanner, nominated along with nine other finalists in the category, was announced as the winner during the live event on September 15, 2021.

"Being voted as the best service provider, especially during a continually tumultuous year like 2021, is a testament to the outstanding team we have in Canada," said David Sturt, Executive Vice President at O.C. Tanner. "The work that our Canadian team does on a consistent basis is nothing short of incredible, and we're thrilled to be recognized by the HR community through this award."

This honor comes on the heels of O.C. Tanner's fifth annual Influence Greatness conference and the release of its 2022 Global Culture Report , which provides in-depth research on employee recognition and culture in today's continually evolving workplace.

About O.C. Tanner

O.C. Tanner is the global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture through meaningful employee experiences. Its Culture Cloud employee recognition platform helps people feel appreciated, do their best work, and want to stay. O.C. Tanner drives positive business results by helping millions of people thrive at work. For more information visit octanner.com .

SOURCE O.C. Tanner

For further information: Kristen Linsmeier, [email protected], https://www.octanner.com/

Related Links

https://www.octanner.com/

