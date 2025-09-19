NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Russell 2000 hits first record since 2021

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Sep 19, 2025, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 19th
- Stocks are little changed early Friday after another record day on Wall Street. All three major indices hit new highs, and the small-cap Russell 2000 joined them for the first time since 2021.
- The rally came a day after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 0.25% as expected. There are no economic reports scheduled for today.
- NYSE-listed Fedex shares jumped 5% in extended hours. It issued a better-than-expected earnings report with net income of $820 million.
Opening Bell
J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Closing Bell
IBM (NYSE: IBM) celebrates the 2025 winners of IBM's Sustainable Innovation Prize
Click here to download the NYSE TV App
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution
Share this article