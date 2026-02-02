The IBM IBV Five Trends for 2026 study reveals strong organizational confidence amid economic uncertainty, showing how today's AI bets are setting the trajectory for the years ahead.

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canadian organizations are entering 2026 with strong confidence in their performance, driven by long-term investments in artificial intelligence (AI). New findings from IBM (NYSE: IBM) Institute of Business Value (IBV) highlight five trends shaping how Canadian leaders will compete this year, with complementary insights from a separate new study pointing to a more fully AI-first operating model by 2030.

Five Trends Defining Canada's AI Landscape in 2026

Canada’s AI Moment: Five Trends Redefining Business Confidence, Speed and Trust in 2026

Optimism despite economic uncertainty: While only 42% of Canadian executives are optimistic about the global economy, 84% are confident in their organization's 2026 performance. 84% of Canadian respondents also believe ongoing economic and geopolitical volatility will create new business opportunities.

While only 42% of Canadian executives are optimistic about the global economy, 84% are confident in their organization's 2026 performance. 84% of Canadian respondents also believe ongoing economic and geopolitical volatility will create new business opportunities. AI sovereignty becomes essential : Canadian leaders are prioritizing AI sovereignty in 2026, with 92% of executives emphasizing it must be built into their business strategy. At the global level, half of executives report concern about over‑dependence on compute resources in certain regions, reinforcing the importance of secure and sovereign AI foundations.

: Canadian leaders are prioritizing AI sovereignty in 2026, with 92% of executives emphasizing it must be built into their business strategy. At the global level, half of executives report concern about over‑dependence on compute resources in certain regions, reinforcing the importance of secure and sovereign AI foundations. Faster real-time decisions and AI agents accelerate autonomy: Real‑time operations are becoming essential, with 72% of Canadian executives cautioning that organizations unable to move at this pace will fall behind. Today, 86% are already using agentic AI to boost decision speed and quality, and 68% expect AI agents to take independent action in their organization by the end of 2026.

Real‑time operations are becoming essential, with 72% of Canadian executives cautioning that organizations unable to move at this pace will fall behind. Today, 86% are already using agentic AI to boost decision speed and quality, and 68% expect AI agents to take independent action in their organization by the end of 2026. Workforce is ready to embrace AI, hesitant to be led by it: Canadian employees increasingly see AI as positive with 57% saying it's transforming corporate culture and 54% are comfortable collaborating with AI. Yet only 36% of employees in Canada are willing to be managed by AI, below the global average of 48%.

Canadian employees increasingly see AI as positive with 57% saying it's transforming corporate culture and 54% are comfortable collaborating with AI. Yet only 36% of employees in Canada are willing to be managed by AI, below the global average of 48%. Trust and Transparency will decide winners: 82% of Canadian consumers say they would trust a brand less if it intentionally concealed AI use within organisations. 96% of Canadian executives believe consumer trust in their AI will be critical to the success of new products and services.

According to Rob Wilmot, General Manager, IBM Consulting Canada, "Canadian organizations are entering 2026 with confidence - not because the economy is predictable, but because leaders are betting on AI as a long-term growth engine. The priority now is to move beyond experimentation and embed AI into core decision-making, operations and client engagement in a way that strengthens trust and transparency." He further added, "What we are seeing this year is the early arc of a broader shift. The choices leaders make in 2026 will shape how competitive they are through the end of the decade."

Looking ahead: the path to AI‑first

The Canadian trends identified for 2026 also align with the new global IBM IBV Enterprise in 2030 study, which signals a decisive shift toward AI-first operating models by the end of the decade. By 2030, three-quarters (75%) of Canadian C-Suite expect AI to significantly contribute to revenue, with AI investment projected to surge by 147% over the next four years. Canadian leaders also anticipate a major workplace transformation, with 76% saying mindset will matter more than skills and 59% expecting many current employee skills to become obsolete by 2030. Together, these signals reinforce that the momentum visible in 2026 represents the beginning of a much longer-term transformation.

IBV Five Trends for 2026 Study Methodology: To identify the key trends shaping the business landscape in 2026, the IBM Institute for Business Value conducted a dual-perspective study consisting of two large-scale surveys: one of senior executives and one of full-time employed consumers. The executive survey included 1,028 C-suite leaders from large enterprise organizations across 20 industries. To complement the executive viewpoint, the consumer survey gathered responses from 8,500 full-time employed consumers with varying levels of AI knowledge, from basic understanding to expert. Descriptive statistics were used to identify key trends, and regression analyses were conducted on the executive data to uncover factors influencing various strategic outlooks.

1Based on findings from IBM IBV study: Agentic AI's strategic ascent (October 2025)

2Based on unpublished data from IBM IBV study: Agentic AI's strategic ascent (October 2025).

