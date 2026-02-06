NYSE Content Update: Children's Food Brand Once Upon a Farm to Open for Trade

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 6th

Once Upon a Farm to debut for trade at the NYSE. Speed Speed Bob's Discount Furniture CEO interviewed at NYSE.

Equities are rising early Friday with buyers gathering shares amid the recent pullback, highlighted by Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) shares popping double digits after upbeat earnings.

(NYSE: RDDT) shares popping double digits after upbeat earnings. Once Upon a Farm (NYSE: OFRM) will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today after raising about $198 million in its IPO.

(NYSE: OFRM) will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today after raising about $198 million in its IPO. In their trading debuts yesterday, shares of Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE: FPS) and Bob's Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) rose 7.4% and 0.1% respectively.

Opening Bell

Once Upon a Farm (NYSE: OFRM) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

The "I Have A Dream" Foundation celebrates 45 years of supporting scholars

