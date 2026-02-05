NYSE Content Update: Bob's Discount Furniture + Forgent Power Solutions to Debut for Trade

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Feb 05, 2026, 08:55 ET
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 5th
- Stocks are little changed as omnichannel retailer Bob's Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) and electrical equipment maker Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE: FPS) begin trading today.
- Bob's Discount Furniture, with a projected post-deal market capitalization of $2.2 billion, raised more than $330 million in its IPO after pricing shares at $17 each.
- Forgent Power Solutions, with an estimated $8.2 billion market capitalization, raised $1.5 billion in its IPO after pricing shares at $27 each.
- Dr. Alan Barrots, President & CEO of D-Wave (NYSE: QBTS), will join NYSE Live to discuss a recent $20 million sale to Florida Atlantic University.
