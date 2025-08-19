NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 19th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Retail Earnings Kick Off

Stocks are mixed after Monday saw little change to the major averages. The retail sector will make headlines today as NYSE-listed Home Depot released earnings ahead of market open.

Investors will be keeping a close eye on the numbers to gauge how the consumer is faring amid inflation and trade policy uncertainty.

Investors are bracing for what the Fed says later this week at its annual Economic Policy Symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming . Chair Powell will deliver his remarks on Friday.

