Nymbus Capital Completes Merger with Landry Investment Management

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Nymbus Capital ("Nymbus") completed a merger with Landry Investment Management ("Landry") - joining two distinct emerging Montreal-based investment firms. The management team will be led by Marc Rivet and Gabriel Cefaloni as co-CEO, with Mr. Cefaloni also assuming the role of Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Jean-Luc Landry and Mr. Jean Turmel are part of the new shareholder group and will sit on the Board of Directors of the merged company. The new company has 14 employees, all located at 1430-1800 McGill College in downtown Montreal.



The companies combine their quantitative and technological DNA to aggregate over $400 million in assets under management. The combination brings a truly global multi-strategy offering with global equity, global fixed income, alternative investments and real estate investment trusts ("REITs") strategies. The merger also doubles the size of the investment team and strengthens it with complementary expertise. Finally, the use of modern technologies that Nymbus has developed makes it possible to significantly deepen and extend internal analyses. All of this allows the firm to broaden and improve its offer to clients and to advance its commitment to the achievement of their financial goals.



"This transaction is the culmination of several months of work between all stakeholders since the beginning of the pandemic. We are confident in the potential of the combined businesses and the team under one umbrella," said Marc Rivet, Co-CEO and an experienced fixed income portfolio manager with over 30 years of experience.

Some of the important aspects accomplished with this transaction:

The combined businesses combine a modern quantitative approach with $400 million in assets under management

in assets under management A true multi-strategy offer:

Global equities



Global Fixed Income



Alternative investments



Real Estate Investment Trust ("REITs")

About Nymbus Capital

Nymbus is an investment management firm, specializing in fixed income and alternative investments, that uses a science-based and technology-driven approach to advise institutional and private wealth investors. Managers seek investment innovation at the intersection of technology, data and finance. The firm relies on modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data and distributed computing to develop thoughtful and modern investment solutions. For more information about Nymbus, visit www.nymbus.ca.

About Landry Investment Management

Landry Investment Management, founded in 2002, is an asset manager that uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative investment strategies. The firm combines value and momentum ("VALMO") approaches in the management of traditional and alternative Canadian, U.S. and global equity mandates available to both institutional and private investors. For more information on Landry, visit www.landryinvest.com.

SOURCE Landry Investment Management Inc.

For further information: Charles Lemay, 514-360-4251, [email protected]

Related Links

www.landryinvest.com

