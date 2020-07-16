The solution is called LUKE TM AI for Health Screening and Protection (HSP) and it includes an app that employees use to assess their health status before arriving at work, in addition to an onsite, touchless kiosk that rapidly screens people for symptoms of COVID-19 as they enter buildings. The kiosk recognizes people by their employee card or by facial comparison and uses an automated process to greet and screen visitors using natural language interactions in French or English, based on their preference. At the same time, the AI-powered kiosk can verify whether a face mask is required, and measure body temperature using Teledyne DALSA's Calibir TM infrared camera.

With the first wave of the virus waning, deconfinement measures are continuing and businesses owners, executives and decision-makers are feeling pressure to reopen safely. With the threat of a second wave still to come, they are searching for ways to implement easy-to-deploy safety procedures that comply with government regulations. The launch of Nuvoola's LUKE AI for HSP is perfectly timed to offer organizations an effective solution that can be installed at any location, including industrial plants, factories, universities, hospitals, train stations or even airports.

"Our system is unique because it uses our artificial intelligence platform to screen employees, suppliers, customers and visitors in just a few seconds. Our expertise in computer vision, natural language processing and speech recognition provide our LUKE AI kiosk the ability to automate and reinforce safety measures", said Martin Renière, President of Nuvoola. "It generates visual and audio warnings in real-time if a risk is detected and can be monitored remotely. With many companies facing a shortage of security guards, this automated kiosk is a great alternative that not only reduces human error but also speeds up the detection process so crowding at entry points is reduced. Auditable logs are also created automatically to answer government requirements. And because we are an Amazon Web Services partner, our infrastructure has safeguards to help protect our customers' privacy and keep their data safe and secure."

"We believe our system is a great way for companies to protect their employees. The threat of shut down due to employees spreading COVID-19 is real and will continue for some time. Our solution includes analytics and predictive insights capabilities, meaning that it can alert on trends or changes in someone's condition. Plus, you can take advantage of a powerful artificial intelligence platform that can be used in many other business applications. The monthly subscription cost of the solution is easily offset by the reduction of unproductive wait time, partial or complete shutdown, and by automating repetitive tasks. It is ideal for companies in manufacturing, and distribution, or other places where there is a lot of coming and going," he added.

"COVID-19 has forced a new normal where supporting local businesses has become a common message. I felt I could help organizations with the implementation of new safety regulations. We have a talented team and we quickly realized that our expertise in AI could help develop a unique Canadian solution that would help companies with their relaunch while introducing AI to their operations. I'm very proud of how we find innovative ways to use the power of artificial intelligence."

About Nuvoola

Nuvoola is an artificial intelligence firm based in Montreal, Chambly and Ottawa, that transforms and enhances organizations by using solutions that integrate with existing infrastructure and management systems. Our LUKE AI platform uses artificial intelligence to automate and make real-time decisions, suggesting preventive actions that not only optimize but surpass operational goals. Nuvoola is a Select Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), providing solutions that are integrated with AWS for the supply chain, logistics and transportation industries.

About Amazon Web Services

For 14 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 175 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 76 Availability Zones (AZs) within 24 geographic regions, with announced plans for nine more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Japan, and Spain. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing start-ups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Teledyne DALSA

Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies company, is an international leader in high performance digital imaging and semiconductors with approximately 1,000 employees worldwide, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. Established in 1980, the company designs, develops, manufactures and markets digital imaging products and solutions, in addition to providing MEMS products and services. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com.

For more information about LUKE AI for Health Screening & Protection or other AI solutions, please email [email protected] or visit www.nuvoola.com

