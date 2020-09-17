Nuvei Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange joined Philip Fayer, Chairman and CEO, Nuvei Corporation (TSX: NVEI.U) and his team to open the market to celebrate the company's listing on Toronto Stock Exchange.

TMX Group welcomes Nuvei Corporation to Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NVEI.U)
Nuvei is the payment technology partner of thriving brands. The company provides the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration — propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, the company helps businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates.  Nuvei's purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

