Nuvei Virtually Opens the Market

Sep 17, 2020, 12:53 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange joined Philip Fayer, Chairman and CEO, Nuvei Corporation (TSX: NVEI.U) and his team to open the market to celebrate the company's listing on Toronto Stock Exchange.
Nuvei is the payment technology partner of thriving brands. The company provides the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration — propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, the company helps businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Nuvei's purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.
Date: Thursday September 17, 2020
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
