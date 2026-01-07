Nuvei and FreedomPay Announce Partnership to Unify Enterprise Payments, Globally

Integration brings together digital and in-person commerce under one secure, scalable platform to support omnichannel innovation and customer engagement

MONTREAL, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Nuvei and FreedomPay today announced a partnership to provide enterprise merchants with a unified payments approach for in-store and digital commerce across global markets.

As leading brands accelerate their omnichannel transformations, they require flexible payment systems that seamlessly connect commerce experiences across every physical and digital touchpoint. By integrating FreedomPay's award-winning Next Level Commerce™ platform, which powers leading hospitality, retail brands, major stadiums and hotel groups, with Nuvei's scalable payments infrastructure, merchants gain a single solution for creating frictionless checkout experiences that are secure, connected, and insight-driven.

This collaboration will allow enterprise merchants to:

Deploy new channels and consumer experiences faster

Maintain a consistent checkout experience across properties and geographies

Increase operational visibility through unified reporting and tokenization

Access a vast ecosystem of certified POS and commerce partners

Protect every transaction with PCI-validated encryption and fraud prevention

"Our goal is to empower merchants to deliver exceptional customer experiences at every moment of commerce," said Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO, Nuvei. "By working with FreedomPay we are expanding the ways enterprise brands can create connected payment journeys that drive loyalty and unlock new revenue, without adding complexity behind the scenes."

Enterprise brands increasingly expect to engage customers wherever they choose to shop, dine or check-in, with the same speed, reliability and seamlessness at every interaction. Whether a fan taps to pay for concessions at a sports arena, a traveler upgrades a room through a mobile app, or a customer buys a meal at a quick-serve restaurant, the collaboration ensures those transactions remain connected through unified tokenization, reporting, and data insights that improve operational decision-making and fuel smarter personalization.

Together, Nuvei and FreedomPay equip merchants to accelerate innovation, launch new commerce formats, and expand into new channels without rebuilding technology foundations, all while maintaining the highest standards of security and reliability.

"Enterprise commerce demands technology that works equally well across stores, stadiums, hotels and mobile devices without adding complexity," said Chris Kronenthal, President, FreedomPay. "By integrating our platforms, merchants gain a future-ready foundation to scale omnichannel experiences with confidence -- today and as new customer expectations emerge."

The partnership is designed for enterprises operating across stores, venues, hotels, and digital channels, including businesses with cross-border and multi-region operations. Merchants can process payments consistently across locations, gain better visibility into transaction data, and maintain high standards of security without adding operational complexity.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay is the global leader in Next Level Commerce™--transforming the way businesses power payments and experiences across the world. More than a payment solution, FreedomPay is a world-class independent payment gateway engineered to simplify complexity, break down the barriers of legacy systems, and revolutionize every point of interaction--whether in-store, online, or mobile. Chosen by the leading brands across retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment, food service, healthcare and higher education, FreedomPay delivers technology strength, integration breadth, and deep expertise in global payments innovation.

As one of the first solutions in North America validated by the PCI Security Standards Council for P2PE, FreedomPay sets the gold standard for payment security, trust, and performance. With a unified technology stack, lightning-fast APIs, and integrated solutions across payments, FreedomPay gives businesses total peace of mind plus the freedom to choose any hardware provider. Move faster, act smarter, and lead markets--not chase them. www.freedompay.com

About Nuvei

Nuvei is building the infrastructure for every payment, everywhere. Its modular, flexible, and scalable technology enables leading companies to accept next-generation payments, offer all payout options, and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies, and over 720 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights that help customers and partners succeed locally and globally through one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

