Nuvei Partners with Early Warning Services to Deliver Paze℠ Online Checkout Solution

Integration with Paze gives Nuvei merchants access to a fast, tokenized checkout, helping drive higher conversion, and additional security at checkout through tokenization because actual card numbers aren't shared with merchants

MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nuvei today announced a partnership with Early Warning Services, to bring Paze, a fast and convenient online checkout solution available in the U.S., to more merchants and consumers. Paze checkout offers enhanced security because actual card numbers with secure tokens are used during transactions.

Through this partnership, Nuvei will integrate Paze checkout into its payments platform, enabling U.S. merchants to offer a streamlined checkout where consumers can checkout using the credit and debit cards they already have with participating financial institutions - without the need to manually enter card details or create a separate account profile at time of checkout. (1)

Paze is designed to simplify checkout and provide added security by leveraging tokenization that replaces sensitive credit and debit card account numbers with single-use, unique tokens and dynamic identifiers. This process helps protect consumers' actual card numbers and reduce friction at checkout, to help drive conversion rates for merchants and decrease the number of abandoned carts.

In the U.S., the average documented online shopping cart abandonment rate is nearly 71% (Statista, 2025), with a complicated checkout experience cited as one of the top reasons, making solutions like Paze® a driver of sales recovery.

"Friction at checkout remains one of digital commerce's biggest challenges, and our merchants are always looking for better solutions," said Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei. "Partnering with Early Warning Services to bring Paze to checkout lets us deliver a faster, more convenient experience that's already familiar to consumers through their bank or credit union. By combining Nuvei's global reach, local acquiring expertise, and advanced fraud prevention with Paze's tokenized wallets, we're helping merchants boost conversion, reduce abandonment, and grow their businesses worldwide."

"Nuvei's scale and merchant network make them a strong partner to help expand the availability of Paze checkout to more online merchants and their consumers," said Eric Hoffman, Chief Partnerships Officer, Early Warning Services. "By combining the Paze digital wallet with Nuvei's payments expertise, we're making online checkout fast and convenient."

The partnership will make Paze checkout available to Nuvei's extensive merchant network in the U.S., which collectively processes billions of consumer transactions annually. Merchants integrating Paze into their checkout experience through Nuvei will be able to:

Help reduce cart abandonment by decreasing friction from the checkout process

by decreasing friction from the checkout process Offer customers a payment option linked to their financial institution

linked to their financial institution Leverage tokenization to help protect sensitive credit and debit card numbers

to help protect sensitive credit and debit card numbers Access Paze checkout through a single Nuvei integration without additional development overhead

By combining Nuvei's acquisition functionality and local market expertise with the Paze tokenized digital wallet, each company is helping shape the future of online commerce, giving consumers more control over how they check out online while helping merchants meet increased expectations for speed and convenience in digital transactions.

About Paze

Paze is a reimagined online checkout solution that banks and credit unions offer to consumers and merchants, combining all eligible credit and debit cards into a single wallet and eliminating manual card entry. Solving long-standing challenges in e-commerce, Paze provides an easy experience for consumers and merchants alike. More than 150 million credit and debit cards have been added to the Paze checkout solution. To learn more about Paze, visit www.paze.com . Paze is operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in financial and risk management solutions.

About Nuvei

Nuvei is accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 720+ alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

1 Some merchants may require account setup to make purchases.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

