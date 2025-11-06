Nuvei Expands Payout Offering with Visa Direct for Account Integration

New capability enables quick, reliable payouts directly to bank accounts in eligible countries

MONTREAL, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nuvei today announced it has integrated Visa Direct for Account into its global payments platform, giving merchants the ability to send funds directly to consumers' and workers' bank accounts in eligible countries. The new functionality expands Nuvei's portfolio of faster payout solutions, enabling businesses to provide customers with quick, reliable, and convenient access to money wherever they are.

Nuvei is among the first global acquirers to enable Visa Direct for Account alongside Visa Direct for Card, strengthening its position as a Visa partner in enabling faster global money movement. This milestone builds on prior collaborations between the two companies, including being an early acquirer to offer Visa Direct for Card in countries such as Colombia and supporting Visa's Agentic Commerce initiatives.

Built on Visa's trusted payment network, Visa Direct for Account complements Nuvei's existing Visa Direct for Card capability to deliver a range of payout options. With a single integration, merchants can offer account-based payouts in multiple currencies and, for eligible card transactions, faster funds availability that can improve cash flow, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency.

"Consumers everywhere expect instant access to their money, whether it is a payout, refund, or remittance," said Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei. "By expanding our Visa Direct offering, we're empowering merchants to meet those expectations with faster, more convenient, and more reliable payouts that enhance everyday financial experiences."

"Meaningful progress in payouts comes from ecosystem collaboration," said Vira Platanova, Global Head of Visa Direct. "Expanding our integration with Nuvei's platform means we are able to help more businesses reach payees with capabilities built for scale, compliance, and operational simplicity."

For merchants, Visa Direct for Account delivers significant operational and financial advantages. By tapping into Nuvei and Visa's combined global infrastructure and reach, it enables businesses to serve more consumers in more countries through fast, account-based payouts. The solution also helps reduce transfer fees and foreign exchange costs compared to traditional methods, while simplifying treasury workflows through a single, integrated payout platform.

Visa Direct for Account supports a broad range of use cases, including gig economy earnings, insurance claims, remittances, marketplace settlements, loan disbursements, and digital goods payouts. Through Nuvei's platform, businesses can reach more countries and deliver payouts in local currencies through a single, secure connection.

The momentum behind real-time payments continues to accelerate. Visa Direct now reaches over 11+ billion endpoints globally1 across cards, accounts, and digital wallets. In 2024 alone, Visa processed over 10 billion Visa Direct transactions, up from 1.6 billion in 2019. Global account-based payouts and real-time payment adoption continues to grow rapidly, with consumer A2A transaction value projected to rise from USD 1.7 trillion in 2024 to USD 5.7 trillion by 20292, an increase of approximately 230 percent. As real-time and instant payments continue to mature, they are expected to account for a growing share of non-cash transaction volumes, with Capgemini estimating that instant payments will represent 22 percent of all non-cash transactions by 2028.3

The first phase of the rollout begins in Europe, with more geographies and capabilities planned for 2026.

