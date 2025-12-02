Nuvei Expands Partnership with Microsoft to Scale Global Payments Infrastructure to Support More Than 10,000 transactions per second

Deployment of core processing on Microsoft Azure enhances resiliency, real-time performance, and always-on availability for enterprise merchants worldwide

MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nuvei and Microsoft today announced a major expansion of their strategic partnership, enabling Nuvei's core payment processing APIs to run on Microsoft Azure and use Azure AI to optimize transactions in real time. The move significantly expands Nuvei's global processing capabilities beyond enabling 10,000 transactions per second, with a target 99.999 percent availability for enterprise merchants. It also strengthens Nuvei's position among the highest-volume processors worldwide and establishes a resilient, AI-powered foundation to support more than $1 trillion in annual payment volume as businesses scale internationally.

This milestone reflects a significant investment and multi-year focus to migrate all Nuvei platforms to the cloud to help clients scale globally with higher performance and greater efficiency. By migrating core services to Azure, Nuvei gains enhanced elasticity, faster performance, and more consistent global reliability, while refreshing key components and reducing reliance on third-party technologies. This modernized architecture also creates a larger runway for ongoing innovation, enabling Nuvei to accelerate future enhancements and deliver even higher levels of resilience and optimization over time.

"Every payment should succeed with speed and accuracy, every time, wherever our customers operate," said Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO, Nuvei. "Running our core processing on Microsoft Azure gives us an AI-native foundation that adapts in real time, optimizes transactions globally, and meets regional data-residency requirements. It strengthens performance today and enables us to deliver new AI-driven capabilities as our clients scale."

Processing payments on Azure enables a distributed architecture that absorbs peak transaction volume, maintains continuous uptime, and optimizes latency and authorization outcomes worldwide. This ensures maximum revenue capture and uninterrupted consumer experiences even during the most demanding global commerce events.

"Microsoft Azure's AI-ready infrastructure complements Nuvei's enterprise payments expertise," said Tyler Pichach, Global Head of Payments Strategy, Microsoft. "This step positions Nuvei to deliver the resilient, responsive, and optimized payment experiences required for the future of global commerce."

As part of this broader modernization, Nuvei's core APIs and services now leverage Azure's capabilities to deliver a secure, scalable, and globally distributed payment infrastructure. Core services include Azure ExpressRoute for private connectivity, Azure Firewall for network protection, and Azure Kubernetes Service for containerized workloads. To strengthen security and compliance, the solution integrates Azure Defender for Cloud for advanced threat protection and Azure Application Gateway with Web Application Firewall (WAF) for robust application-level security. The architecture spans four strategic regions – UK South, Sweden Central, US West, and US East – ensuring high availability, resilience, and consistent performance for businesses worldwide.

Nuvei will continue rolling out infrastructure enhancements that improve global performance, onboarding efficiency, and Azure AI-driven transaction optimization. With every release, the platform becomes stronger at scale, delivers more consistent performance across regions, and applies intelligence from every transaction processed, compounding value as enterprise merchants grow internationally with confidence.

About Nuvei

Nuvei is building the infrastructure for every payment, everywhere. Its modular, flexible, and scalable technology enables leading companies to accept next-generation payments, offer all payout options, and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies, and over 720 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights that help customers and partners succeed locally and globally through one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

