Nutrition Fit Plus, the Quebec leader in home-delivered prepared meals, officially opens its second production facility in Dorval

The Quebec-based company creates more than 75 jobs and continues to grow

MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Nutrition Fit Plus, the Quebec leader in home-delivered prepared meals, is proud to announce the official opening of its second production facility, in Dorval on the Island of Montreal, and the creation of more than 75 jobs. The new space covering more than 30,000 square feet is in addition to its first facility in Saint-Hyacinthe in the Montérégie region and will increase the Company's capacity tenfold, bringing it to more than five million meals a year.

"Given the current labour shortage, we're very proud to have been able to attract quality staff by using a variety of promising recruitment strategies and we plan to replicate this success to fill more than 125 new positions over the next year," stated Étienne Plourde, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nutrition Fit Plus.

Nutrition Fit Plus relies on a variety of internal and external strategies to recruit and retain employees. These techniques include direct solicitation at strategic locations, such as shopping malls, an internal referral system, incentive bonuses for production employees and an innovative work environment with game and relaxation rooms.

"With this new processing plant, along with our ability to effectively recruit staff, we'll be able to meet the ever-increasing demand and support our ambitious pan-Canadian expansion plans. We aim to become the country's undisputed leader in home-delivery meals that are healthy and tasty at the same time," Mr. Plourde added.

While innovation is the cornerstone of Nutrition Fit Plus's business model, the company has set up a research and development laboratory to reinvent the concept of healthy snacks and gain new market share in this fast-growing sector. The Saint-Hyacinthe facility was converted into a bakery to produce all of the company's healthy snacks.

Nutrition Fit Plus wants to become the Canadian leader in home-delivered prepared meals by 2022 and expects to generate $100 million in revenues within the next three years. The Company is evaluating the possibility of a stock market listing in 2020.

About Nutrition Fit Plus

Founded in 2013, Nutrition Fit Plus is the Quebec leader in fresh, home-delivered prepared meals. The Company's delivery network extends across Quebec and Ontario and includes nearly 100 pick-up locations. With more than 100 employees working at its food production facilities in Saint-Hyacinthe and Dorval, Nutrition Fit Plus serves its 16,500 customers through its online sales platform and prepares nearly 550,000 meals annually. Nutrition Fit Plus has 60,000 Facebook followers and 26,000 Instagram followers.

