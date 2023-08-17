Nursing Experts Make 141 Recommendations to Improve Staffing, Retain Nurses and Improve Care at Campbellford Memorial Hospital

CAMPBELLFORD, ON, Aug. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - An Independent Assessment Committee (IAC) panel of nursing experts has made 141 recommendations (here: Independent Assessment Committees (IACs) – Ontario Nurses' Association (ona.org) to address serious concerns raised by registered nurses (RNs) in the Medical/Surgical unit at Campbellford Memorial Hospital (CMH). The recommendations are aimed at improving staffing, recruiting, and retaining nurses and creating a quality practice setting.

Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) members have raised serious concerns with hospital leadership related to quality and safe patient care since 2017, with no resolution. Subsequently, the expert panel was called in. "

Its analysis demonstrates what ONA members know – that there is a need for focused attention in the Medical/Surgical Unit at CMH," notes ONA President Erin Ariss, RN. Action needs to be taken to address areas of leadership, best practices in patient care, policies and procedures, professional development, and quality nursing work life in a healthy work environment."

The IAC – which is a last resort and extreme measure to settle issues that cannot be resolved between nurses and employers – made recommendations that address nine key areas of concern. The panel made several recommendations related to RN staffing and the need for increased RN resources, and additional supports and allied health staff resources, improved nursing leadership communication and support, necessary education and equipment, health and safety issues, as well as nursing recruitment, retention and Human Resource planning.

"If commitment and actions are implemented within each of these key areas, the IAC Panel believes that this will ultimately assist the Campbellford Memorial Hospital's Medical/Surgical Unit to become a quality practice environment," says Ariss. "ONA looks forward to working collaboratively with Campbellford Memorial Hospital to implement each of these excellent recommendations."

ONA is the union representing 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

For further information: To arrange a media interview: ONA Media Relations: [email protected]