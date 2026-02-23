Nurses urge action on eliminating anti-Black racism in nursing and health

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - As part of Black History Month, the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) will bring together its board of directors and assembly of leaders for the 26th annual Queen's Park Day in Toronto. This year's event will focus on the urgency of eliminating anti-Back racism in nursing and across Ontario's health, social and educational system, an injustice that continues to negatively impact the experiences, trust and outcomes for all Ontarians.

At a Feb. 26 media conference at Queen's Park, RNAO will release its landmark best practice guideline – Addressing Anti-Black Racism in Nursing. The guideline outlines clear, evidence-based strategies to dismantle systemic racism and advance equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) across health and social service settings. At a time when equity initiatives are being dismantled in some jurisdictions and hate-based rhetoric is gaining ground, RNAO is unequivocal that it will not retreat.

"Anti-Black racism is a systemic and pervasive injustice within nursing and the broader health, social and educational system. Anti-Black racism is embedded in systems that shape hiring, promotion, leadership opportunities and patient care. It compromises safety, violates human rights and weakens our society and everything around us. We call on governments, regulators, professional associations and unions, employers and academic institutions to act and be held accountable for results," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun. "As an organization that represents more than 57,250 registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students, we call for coordinated action.

Following the media conference, more than 150 registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students will gather at RNAO's home office to discuss the guideline's recommendations and the lived experiences that informed its development. A panel discussion will then explore diverse perspectives on the changes needed in nursing, health care and academic settings.

"This year's Queen's Park Day is an opportunity for nurses and others to learn from one another and deepen our collective resolve to eliminate anti-Black racism in nursing and society," says RNAO President NP Lhamo Dolkar, adding that "The guideline urges service organizations and academic institutions to move beyond statements and implement concrete action – including interactive anti-racism education, zero-tolerance policies, formal mentorship programs for Black nurses, and leadership-level accountability to improve representation, retention, and workplace safety. Together we can and must build EDI for all."

More information about QPD is available online.

WHAT: Media conference to release Addressing Anti-Black Racism in Nursing, followed by a panel discussion.

WHO:

Media conference

Moderator: NP Lhamo Dolkar, RNAO president

Speakers:

Dr. Angela Cooper Brathwaite, RNAO past-president, member of RNAO's Health Equity Consortium, and co-chair of the association's Black Nurses Task Force

Dr. Bukola Salami, professor and Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Black and Racialized Peoples Health, department of community health sciences and faculty of nursing, University of Calgary

Dr. Stephanie Buchanan, guideline development manager, and co-lead of the Addressing Anti-Black Racism in Nursing best practice guideline, RNAO

Panel discussion

Moderator: Dr. Stephanie Buchanan

Speakers:

Anuradha Lokre, anti-racism anti-oppression specialist, Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA)

Sandra Porteous, director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI), College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO)

Safeyyah Raji, MN-LPNP, CPMHN(C), Canadian Black Nurses Alliance

Damilola Iduye, president, Pan Canadian Association of Nurses of African Descent and senior instructor, School of Nursing, Dalhousie University

RNAO's board of directors, assembly of leaders, and other invited guests

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026

Media conference: Queen's Park media studio (Rm. 148 - 111 Wellesley St. W) at 10:30 a.m. ET

Panel discussion: RNAO's home office (4211 Yonge St, suite 500.) at 1:30 p.m. ET

Reporters are welcome to attend or watch the media conference live stream and panel discussion live stream.

