Deadline extended: Journalists have until March 6 to enter Media Awards competition

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) has extended the deadline for its annual Media Awards competition to Friday, March 6, 2026.

In recognition of the important work journalists do, RNAO is inviting members of the media to submit their nursing or health-care stories for consideration in its annual Media Awards competition.

An independent committee of reporters and nurses selected by RNAO will judge stories published or broadcast in Ontario in 2025. Past winners include journalists from The Kingston Whig-Standard, The Sault Star, Windsor Star, Hamilton Spectator, Hill Times Health, TVO, 106.3 Jet FM and Country 90.5 FM, and CTV National News.

Nominations for the Media Awards must be received via the online submission form no later than Friday, March 6, 2026. The competition is limited to one entry per person. Entrants may not submit a single entry to multiple categories. For more information, please read our eligibility rules.

Categories for the competition include:

Community newspaper

Best news story

Best in-depth feature or series

Daily newspaper

Best news story

Best in-depth feature or series

Radio

Best news report

Best in-depth report or series

Television

Best news report

Best in-depth report or series

Online

Best news story

Best in-depth feature or series

Podcast

Best episode

Best series

Multicultural

Best news story

Best in-depth feature or series

RNAO will present the awards to this year's winners during a virtual gathering in June 2026.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. This year marks our 100th anniversary. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact: Victoria Alarcon, Communications Officer/Writer, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 211, 416-408-5610, [email protected]; Marion Zych, Director of Communications, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 209, 416-408-5605, 647-406-5605 (cell), [email protected]