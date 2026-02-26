RNAO releases Addressing Anti-Black Racism in Nursing best practice guideline

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - To commemorate Black History Month, the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) released today the Addressing Anti-Black Racism in Nursing best practice guideline (BPG). This is the first of its kind globally and addresses a critical issue in nursing: how we combat anti-Black racism and all forms of discrimination in the profession and improve equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) to retain and recruit Black nurses and Black nursing students.

"In Canada, Black nurses account for only 2.3 per cent of the RN population, reflecting an underrepresentation and a critical need for diversity in the nursing workforce to attain positive patient outcomes," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun the founder and visionary of the BPG program, adding that "Addressing Anti-Black Racism in Nursing supports a deeper understanding of the damaging impact of systemic racism in the nursing profession, the hidden racism in today's health, social and educational environments and the harmful history of marginalization and discrimination experienced by Black nurses and Black nursing students."

The guideline outlines practice statements and recommendations related to:

ongoing education for students, faculty and staff to address anti-Black racism in nursing

zero-tolerance policies regarding anti-Black racism in nursing

retention, recruitment and career advancement of Black nursing students and Black nurses to increase representation

formal mentorship programs to address anti-Black racism in nursing

anti-racism, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging committees that include Black nurse leaders or Black representation from all levels of health and social service organizations or academic institutions

The guideline also explores how combating racism requires an explicit commitment to intersectionality. Racism does not operate in isolation – it intersects with class, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, immigration status, and other forms of structural inequality. By understanding how these systems of oppression intersect with and compound anti-Black racism, people gain deeper insight into the social, cultural and structural forces that shape the lived experiences of Black nurses and Black nursing students.

This BPG is a tool for nurses, nursing students, other members of the interprofessional team, educators, health and social service organizations, and academic institutions. It was developed by a diverse panel of experts, including early-to-late career Black nurses and Black nursing students with knowledge and experience in all domains of practice, administration, clinical care, education, research and policy.

The panel was co-chaired by Dr. Bukola Salami, Professor and Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Black and Racialized Peoples Health, Department of Community Health Sciences and Faculty of Nursing at the University of Calgary, Canada; and Dr. LaRon E. Nelson, Independence Foundation Professor of Nursing and Director of the Justice, Community Capacity, & Economics Core in the Center for Interdisciplinary Research on AIDS at Yale University, Connecticut, USA.

"Co-developed by an expert panel of 18 Black nurses and Black nursing students, this best practice guideline responds directly to longstanding anti-Black racism in nursing. Grounded in lived experience and strong evidence, it marks a historic step toward equity and accountability, especially timely amid growing backlash to EDI efforts. Its actionable recommendations offer concrete strategies to dismantle racism and all forms of discrimination in nursing systems. I am proud of RNAO's leadership in advancing this critical work," says Salami.

Building on Salami's comments, Nelson emphasizes the transformative potential of the BPG. "This BPG is a powerful tool for system leaders to use in transforming the environments where nurses work and study into fair and equitable ecosystems that support all nurses to contribute to their full potential. Anti-Black racism in nursing is bad for business because it is counterproductive, wasteful and harmful – undermining Black nurses' capacities to achieve maximum health gains for patients."

The BPG's release was announced at a media conference at Queen's Park on Feb. 26. Download the guideline for free on RNAO's website.

RNAO's Best Practice Guidelines (BPG) Program is funded by Ontario's Ministry of Health. It was envisioned by CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun in 1998 and launched in 1999 to provide the best available evidence for people's care across all health sectors and settings, with more than 50 guidelines developed to date, available free of charge. The Best Practice Spotlight Organization® (BPSO®) program is a robust knowledge mobilization movement that supports service and academic institutions to formally implement multiple RNAO BPGs over a three-year period and evaluate their impact on people, organizations and health systems. Launched in 2003, the BPSO program now has more than 1,500 BPSOs in Ontario, Canada and internationally.

