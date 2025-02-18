Nurses, Health-Care Professionals at North York Family Health Team Seek Fairness as they Head to Conciliation to Negotiate a First Contract

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Nurses and health-care professionals with the North York Family Health Team (NYFHT) are in conciliation February 19 and 20 as their Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) bargaining team works to negotiate a first collective agreement. These members serve a full five per cent of the people in North York – approximately 100,000 patients of all ages.

ONA Provincial President Erin Ariss, RN, says, "these 55 skilled and dedicated nurses and health-care professionals are seeking fair wages, job security and accountability from their Board of Directors. This is the only way to recruit and retain staff so that patients can get the high-quality care they need."

Family Health Teams are community-centered primary care organizations with programs and services geared to the population groups they serve. The 55 NYFHT staff provide primary and preventative care, often keeping patients out of overflowing emergency departments, but they are currently paid less than other FHTs that work in hospitals.

"The Ford Conservatives keep promising to improve primary care and yet they have consistently underfunded it. Without fair wages, health-care workers can't afford to stay, and patients won't get the care they need," notes Ariss.

Staff at NYFHT include skilled nurse practitioners, registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered dieticians, social workers, pharmacists, chiropodists, data managers, clinical coordinators, physician assistants and resource navigators.

"There's a simple fix. The family health team Board must negotiate a fair first contract to keep nurses and health-care professionals providing care to North York patients. And Ontario's next government must stop flatlining funding for this vital health-care sector Ontarians rely on," says Ariss.

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

