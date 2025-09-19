Nurses "Draw the Line" - it is time to care for health, people and the planet

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Members of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) will join a cross-country day of rallies, marches and democratic action this Saturday. People and organizations across the country will demand that Prime Minister Mark Carney and political leaders nationwide "draw the line" and start focusing on health, people and the planet.

"Policy choices matter, and as nurses, we see the consequences every day. This collective day of action and unity sends a clear message: political leaders including Prime Minister Mark Carney must focus on all people. Enough pandering to those who amass billions prioritizing corporate greed and fomenting militarism, weakening public services, eroding democratic institutions, trampling Indigenous rights and pushing us closer to climate catastrophe. Canadians are compassionate people, and we need to show it by focusing on the health and wellbeing of families, communities and our planet," says RNAO President NP Lhamo Dolkar.

"During the recent federal election, nurses were clear: we must reject the politics of chaos and division coming from south of the border and stand for a healthier, more equitable, more compassionate and sustainable Canada. This means investing in people and the planet: more funding for non-profit housing and expanded pharmacare – not more fighter jets. More national infrastructure for a low-carbon future – not more fossil fuels that imperil our future," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun.

President-Elect Sue LeBeau calls for "a stronger Canada Health Act – not an open door to more for-profit care. A steadfast commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion – not intolerance and division. Real support for migrants and other vulnerable populations – not expanded surveillance and policing. Strong, independent democratic institutions – not the erosion of trust through misinformation. As nurses, we stand ready to help draw the line and make it real."

WHAT: Draw The Line day of action

WHO:

RNAO President NP Lhamo Dolkar and CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun will join nurses in Toronto .

will join nurses in . RNAO President-Elect Sue LeBeau, will join nurses in Niagara Falls .

. RNAO members from across Ontario will participate in numerous locations.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 (various times throughout the day)

WHERE:

Guelph – Royal City Park Gazebo – 10 a.m.

Hamilton – Gore Park (1 Hughson St South) – 2 p.m.

London – Central and Richmond (Victoria Park) – 12 Noon

Niagara Falls – Niagara Falls Convention Centre, 6816 Stanley Ave – 12 Noon

Toronto – Sankofa Square (Yonge/Dundas Square) – 2 p.m.

Reporters interested in doing a story about this show of unity can arrange to interview a nurse by contacting RNAO staff below.

