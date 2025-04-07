Nurses at Southwestern Public Health secure new three-year agreement

ST. THOMAS, WOODSTOCK, ON, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - More than 70 registered nurses, members of the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA), reached a new collective agreement with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) during a round of conciliation that stretched into the early-morning hours.

Having been one of the lowest-paid in comparison to surrounding Public Health Units, they secured a long-overdue wage increase, as well as fair compensation for the valuable clinic work the nurses provide to their community, beyond their regularly scheduled hours. They also negotiated improvements of professional development opportunities for full-time members through the vacant job application process.

"The working conditions of nurses are the conditions of care for clients and residents," explains ONA Provincial President Erin Ariss, RN. "When you improve their wages and ensure respect in the workplace, the whole community benefits. These improvements will help to retain staff and ensure continuity of care."

This agreement comes on the heels of a public information picket and march organized by SWPH nurses to raise awareness of their key bargaining issues. The nurses are grateful to all the community members and allies that voiced their support to the SWPH Board of Health.

"As the measles outbreak continues in this community, I cannot emphasize enough how important it is to invest in front-line nurses in public health," says Ariss. "While these wins are a step in the right direction, the provincial government must increase funding for public health units."

With SWPH nurses' priorities addressed in the new agreement, they are very eager to continue providing the high quality and timely care the community needs and deserves.

ONA is the union representing 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing students, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

To arrange a media interview: [email protected]