Nurses at Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Headed to Conciliation

BELLEVILLE, ON, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Registered nurses, public health nurses and registered practical nurses who provide public health services and care to approximately 150,000 Ontario residents in Hastings Prince Edward County are headed into conciliation talks with their employer today in an attempt to reach a new contract.

"Hastings Prince Edward Public Health nurses are dedicated to providing dozens of programs, services and health information to keep their community safe," says Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) Provincial President Erin Ariss, RN. "They are seeking a fair, respectful collective agreement that reflects the value and skills they bring the community every day."

The 53 nurses serve a population of approximately 150,000 people spread over a 7,000-square-kilometre catchment area. The services they provide are there for everyone, from infants, children, teenagers, adults and seniors, and include immunization clinics, sexual health clinics and much more. The nurses have been working without a new contract since December 31, 2022 and have had three days at the bargaining table.

"There is no question that our public health nurses are vital to the safety and health of this community," says Ariss. "The work they have done during the pandemic and the work they continue to do is an example of the extraordinary dedication they show. The last thing these nurses would want to do is be forced to withdraw services, and ONA expects that their employer will come to conciliation today prepared to negotiate a respectful, fair contract."

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

For further information: To arrange a media interview: Sheree Bond, [email protected]