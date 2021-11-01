MONTREAL, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The "For a Healthy Public Network" virtual job fair is a one of a kind opportunity to quickly and readily hire nurses and respiratory therapists. This large-scale recruitment initiative is in response to the government announcing incentives aimed at attracting professionals back to the public network.

Better shifts, a $12,000 government bonus, self-scheduling, stability, an improved work-life balance, these are some of the measures currently being implemented to provide nursing and cardiorespiratory care staff with the best possible working conditions and to create a healthy and stimulating environment in which they can thrive.

Nursing and cardiorespiratory care employees are invited to book an appointment on pourunreseaupublicensante.com to connect with a recruiter at the healthcare facility of their choice during the virtual job fair to be held on November 4, 5, 6 and November 11, 12, 13. There is no need to go anywhere, as everything will be done by phone, tablet or computer.

Depending on the situation, virtual meetings will last anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes and a conditional job offer could be made as quickly as within 24 hours of the interview!

In the past few days, the presidents and CEOs of 16 health and social services institutions and the Association des établissements privés conventionnés, renewed their commitment to building a healthy public network and opened their doors in an effort to welcome nurses and respiratory therapists back to the public network.

Signatory institutions:

CISSS de Lanaudière

CISSS des Laurentides

CISSS de Laval

CISSS de la Montérégie-Centre

CISSS de la Montérégie-Est

CISSS de la Montérégie-Ouest

CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal

CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal

CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal

CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal

CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal

Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM)

Centre hospitalier universitaire Sainte-Justine

Centre universitaire de santé McGill (CUSM)

Institut de Cardiologie de Montréal (ICM)

Institut national de psychiatrie légale Philippe-Pinel

Association des établissements privés conventionnés

SOURCE Pour un réseau public en santé, une initiative 514-450

For further information: SOURCE Pour un réseau public en santé, une initiative 514-450; Contact: Media representatives may contact the media relations departments of the signatory institutions. See the list for contact information: https://www.msss.gouv.qc.ca/ministere/salle-de-presse/responsables-des-medias-des-etablissements/

