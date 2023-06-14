Numinus Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced the appointment of Nikhil Handa as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 15, 2023, following a thorough executive search. Current Chief Financial Officer, John Fong, will be stepping down effective end of day today to focus on family health matters. Mr. Fong will remain involved with the Company during the incoming CFO transition period to ensure a seamless transfer of responsibilities.

"We're thrilled to welcome Nikhil to Numinus as our new CFO," said Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO. "Nikhil has a proven background in driving financial and operational results, and also brings a wealth of corporate development and capital markets experience. These skills will be a tremendous asset as Numinus embarks on its next phase of growth."

Mr. Nyquvest continued: "I would like to personally thank John for his commitment and dedication to Numinus the last four years. John had an instrumental role in helping take Numinus public and developing key processes and talent within our finance team. Numinus remains steadfastly supportive of John and his family, and wish all of them well."

Most recently, Mr. Handa was CFO at The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme") (previouslyTSX:FIRE), where he led finance, investor relations and corporate development. At Supreme, Mr. Handa led the restructuring of the company to focus on profitable growth, and was responsible for executing the sale of Supreme to Canopy Growth Corporation. Prior to this, he led finance at Well.ca, a leading digital health and wellness company. In that role he led the finance function, provided leadership across various aspects of operations and drove key strategic initiatives including the sale of Well.ca to McKesson Canada. Over the course of his career, Mr. Handa also held a variety of senior finance and operational roles at Restaurant Brands International. Mr. Handa was part of the mergers and acquisition group of RBC Capital Markets, where he helped advise the management teams and board of directors of private and public companies on various types of transactions across Canada, the U.S., and globally.

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

