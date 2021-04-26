/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for listing the 16,100,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued pursuant to the Company's previously announced prospectus offering that closed on March 19, 2021.

The Warrants will be listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol "NUMI.WT.C" effective at market open on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.75 until March 19, 2023. The Warrants were issued pursuant to, and are governed by, the terms of a warrant indenture dated March 19, 2021 (the "Warrant Indenture") between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company. A copy of the Warrant Indenture is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

In addition, the Company announces that the trading symbol for its previously listed common share purchase warrants trading under the symbol "NUMI.WS" will change to "NUMI.WT.B" effective at market open on Monday, April 26, 2021.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness (TSX-V; NUMI) empowers people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus Wellness model - including psychedelic production, supply, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance abuse. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice, and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at numinus.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to statements relating to the use of proceeds from the Offering. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NUMINUS WELLNESS INC.

Payton Nyquvest

President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair

SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.

For further information: May Lee, Communications Manager, [email protected]

