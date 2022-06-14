$3.75M project will serve as an open test bed for industry and research institutions

MONTREAL, June 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - With the support of the Quebec Minister of Economy and Innovation and of Bell, Numana is pleased to announce the launch of a state-of-the-art quantum communications infrastructure to implement open networks for industry and researchers. In collaboration with the Sherbrooke Quantum Innovation Zone, the project will be launched initially in Sherbrooke in early fall 2022. Subsequent networks are planned for Montreal and Quebec City, in order to gradually deploy a province-wide infrastructure linking the complementary expertise of the entire Quebec quantum ecosystem. This initiative promises to equip Quebec with the capacity to develop products, applications and services created by industrial developers and university researchers. The project is supported by a $2.5M financial contribution from Quebec's Minister of Economy and Innovation.

Considered disruptive technologies, quantum technologies will have a major global impact on governments, industries, and society in general. According to Yole Développement, their global market will grow from US$340M to US$2.9B between 2020 and 2030. This shift is set to revolutionize numerous economic sectors; for example, by enabling the development of new materials and sensors, process optimizations, ultra-fast calculations, and highly secure communications.

Foundations of ultra-secured quantum Internet computing

With its unparalleled computational speed and ultra-fast probability evaluation approach, Quantum computing will process exponentially more data than traditional computational models to determine an optimal solution. It has the potential to train artificial intelligence systems such as digital assistants, which help doctors diagnose diseases and suggest optimal therapies. It could also optimize routing for all cars in a given city, to help drivers avoid traffic jams while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions through a broad-based range of possible solutions.

As part of this quantum infrastructure project, quantum communication protocols will help protect the growing volume of digitally transmitted, confidential corporate and personal data, such as health records and financial transactions. This communication method, which is impossible to decrypt or intercept without detection, is the foundation of a future, ultra-secure quantum Internet. Through this world-class test bed, Quebec can capitalize on this playing field to develop solutions.

This initial project phase will establish a fibre-optic quantum communication test bed in Sherbrooke's Quantum Innovation Zone, in partnership with Bell. Through this project, the Quebec government intends to:

Enable Quebec to develop its quantum communications and cybersecurity expertise and infrastructure on existing communications networks;

; Promote the growth of the Quebec ecosystem by offering a prototyping platform open to all.

"Numana's network will strengthen Quebec's leadership in quantum communications by developing practical applications. Numana will be able to rely on Sherbrooke's Innovation Zone to deploy effective tools that will benefit numerous strategic sectors in Quebec," said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Québec Minister of Economy and Innovation, and Minister responsible for regional economic development.

"Numana is pleased to announce the launch of the quantum telecommunications infrastructure that will kick off with the Sherbrooke Quantum Innovation Zone, in partnership with Bell. With this project, our ambition is to accelerate quantum technology in Quebec, and help the industry develop leading-edge products to transform the province into a true global leader in quantum communications. This project aligns with Numana's new positioning as a technology think tank which analyzes disruptive technologies and conducts field projects to test them and accelerate their adoption," noted François Borrelli, President and CEO of Numana.

"Bell is very pleased to collaborate with Numana and the Quebec Government in the development of a made-in-Quebec quantum infrastructure. In addition to its financial involvement, Bell is making its powerful and robust network available to industry experts, providing the ecosystem with the foundation required to pursue applied research," added Nicholas Payant, Vice-President, Operations and Main Network, Bell.

At Numana, we are a catalyst for technology ecosystems. With our partners, we bring together innovators to create more value for the technology industry as well as for Quebec overall. Founded in 2007, Numana is a non-profit organization that contributes to the province's economic and social vitality by rallying stakeholders from the private, institutional, and public technology sectors around shared goals and concerted action.

