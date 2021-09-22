Nulogy Launches Free Trial of Production Scheduling Solution for All Contract Suppliers

Advanced real-time solution optimizes contract manufacturer and co-packer shop floor efficiency

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of agile supply chain solutions, today announced the free trial release of its standalone Production Scheduling Solution for all contract manufacturers and co-packers in the supply chain industry.

The Nulogy Production Scheduling Solution is an intuitive, real-time visualization tool that enables contract manufacturers and co-packers to quickly assess and optimize their production schedules based on various constraining factors, such as order promise date, planned downtimes, changeovers, labor availability, material availability, run rates by product and equipment, and more. The solution is purpose-built for the complexities involved in contract packaging and manufacturing operations, as well as the multiple factors required to manage and adjust a contract supplier's production schedule.

The standalone release of the Production Scheduling Solution offers any contract supplier a free, 60-day test run of the cutting-edge capabilities that the Nulogy platform provides. Launched earlier in 2021, the Production Scheduling Solution was previously available only to contract supplier businesses using the Nulogy platform, but is now open to the general market.

"As the consumer packaged goods industry continues to rapidly evolve, it is critical that contract suppliers today have the modern tools needed to thrive as well as deliver superior service," said Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "By launching our free trial of the Nulogy Production Scheduling Solution, we are offering both contract manufacturers and co-packers a glimpse into how purpose-built, data-driven digital tools can make their businesses more agile and efficient, while enabling them to better serve brand manufacturer customers."

By replacing spreadsheet-based scheduling workflows, customers using the Nulogy Production Scheduling Solution have observed operational gains such as:

More than 100% improvement in scheduling efficiency

More than 20% On-Time In-Full improvement

More than 20% profitability improvement through labor cost reduction

To sign up for the Nulogy Production Scheduling Solution standalone trial, visit the Nulogy website .

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of agile supply chain solutions, allows consumer brands to respond with ease and speed to a volatile retail and consumer environment while reducing waste and costs. Designed to optimize contract manufacturing and co-packing operations and enhance supply chain collaboration, Nulogy's cloud-based software platform allows consumer brands and their external suppliers to unleash innovation in the consumer products value chain and accelerate brand growth. Visit Nulogy online at www.nulogy.com .

