Nulogy introduces new manufacturing quality and compliance capabilities with the strategic acquisition of AuditComply

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Nulogy , the industry leader in manufacturing operations solutions, is excited to announce the strategic acquisition of AuditComply, an innovative EHS, QMS, and supplier compliance management (SCM) software provider based in Belfast, Northern Ireland. AuditComply's comprehensive capabilities in managing and monitoring risk, compliance, and quality seamlessly complements Nulogy's purpose-built capabilities for manufacturers and packagers.

AuditComply is an all-in-one compliance platform designed to optimize processes, deliver actionable insights and drive digital transformation to ensure efficiency, resilience, and safety. AuditComply stands out from its competitors with its intuitive user experience, highly customizable templates, dynamic dashboards, and seamless offline mobile access--enabling rapid deployment and scalability across industries such as food & beverage, manufacturing, retail, and logistics. AuditComply's key customers include Bushmills Whiskey, McCloskey International and Autoliv.

"AuditComply shares Nulogy's mission of solving real problems for customers through market-leading solutions, fast time to value and exceptional outcomes," says Bill Ryan, CEO of Nulogy. "The addition of AuditComply brings further innovation to our customers in the form of robust quality, compliance, and risk management functionality. Adding these capabilities to Nulogy's Manufacturing Operating System (MOS) further cements our position as the leading provider of purpose-built software for manufacturers and packagers."

"AuditComply and Nulogy have a shared vision of empowering manufacturers with the data and digital support they need to effectively manage and scale their operations in today's marketplace," says Kevin Donaghy, CEO of AuditComply. "Through our combined capabilities, we are excited to bring new value to a greater range of industries with a premier platform that is engineered for their specific needs."

Nulogy's Manufacturing Operating System (MOS) delivers the capabilities and services needed to improve efficiency and decision-making throughout all facets of the manufacturing process for manufacturers, packagers and brands. With more than 20 years of experience operating in hundreds of contract packaging, contract manufacturing, and discrete manufacturing facilities worldwide, Nulogy is trusted by today's leading brands and manufacturing companies.

Visit Nulogy.com to learn more about our new EHS, QMS, and SCM capabilities for manufacturers.

About Nulogy

Nulogy is a leading provider of connected manufacturing solutions which empower manufacturers, packagers, 3PLs, and brands to work smarter and better together. Nulogy's purpose-built Manufacturing Operating System (MOS) delivers businesses proven results; saving money, reducing waste, and transforming operational capabilities into a competitive advantage, enabling fast growth and increased resiliency.

Nulogy is built to optimize the operations of manufacturers, contract packagers, contract manufacturers, 3PLs, and raw & materials suppliers--improving throughput, quality, fulfillment, and customer satisfaction while making the lives of its people easier.

To learn more about how to join the movement toward digital collaborative manufacturing, visit Nulogy.com .

About AuditComply

AuditComply is a leading enterprise technology platform designed to mitigate risk, drive compliance, and enhance quality assurance and supplier management for highly regulated industries- all within a single, connected solution. By streamlining operations, delivering deep insights, and accelerating digital transformation, AuditComply empowers organizations to improve efficiency, strengthen resilience, and ensure compliance with confidence.

