Nuit Blanche at the MAC: Arthur Jafa, the Collection and Art Workshop

MAC COLLECTION: POINTS OF LIGHT Points of Light brings together six works spanning almost forty years of moving image art, attesting to the range and depth of the Musée's video collection. The selection explores the interplay between the evolving properties of the medium and the conceptual, social or psychological content of the works – between tiny pixels of light and vast zones of aesthetic and intellectual illumination. Therefore, visitors will have an opportunity to experience various forms of video art, ranging from Liquidity, Inc. (2014), a saga by German artist Hito Steyerl on finance, combat, and water, presented in an environment in which visitors may sit on a structure resembling a gigantic wave, to Scénario du film Passion (1982), in which Jean-Luc Godard revisits the writing of the screenplay for his movie Passion , revealing the inner workings of his creative process.

Artists : Jean-Luc Godard, Nelson Henricks, Gary Hill, Christian Marclay, Angelica Mesiti, Hito Steyerl.

MAC COLLECTION: PAINTING NATURE WITH A MIRROR

This portrait of 1980s painting in Canada showcases twenty or so paintings and drawings from the collection of the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal, more than half on display here for the first time since they were acquired. The 1980s saw the return of a style of painting that, rather than attempting to follow the course of modernist abstraction inherited from the mid-century avant-gardes, adopted a sometimes disconcerting heterogeneity: figuration and abstraction were employed simultaneously and aesthetic explorations were marked by diversity, but above all by a desire to be free of the previous generation of artists' conceptual rigour. Looking back at this period today, we can establish a number of parallels with recent developments in painting. Beyond stylistic references, why do the pictorial aesthetics developed in the 1980s resonate with a younger generation of artists? What is it about the zeitgeist of today that draws us back to the works gathered here?

Artists : Sylvie Bouchard, Joseph Branco, Gathie Falk, Betty Goodwin, Kathleen Graham, John Heward, Robert Houle, Lynn Hughes, Harold Klunder, Wanda Koop, Medrie MacPhee, Martha Fleming and Lyne Lapointe, Sandra Meigs, Ron Moppett, François Morelli, Leopold Plotek, Leslie Reid, Susan G. Scott, Joanne Tod, Carol Wainio, Shirley Wiitasalo.

Points of Light and Painting Nature with a Mirror are part of Pictures for an Exhibition, an evolving cycle of exhibitions based on works from the collection and intended to generate new connections between historical works and recent acquisitions, between the different media and artists of various generations.

ARTHUR JAFA: LOVE IS THE MESSAGE, THE MESSAGE IS DEATH

First presented in New York just after the U.S. election of November 2016, Love is the Message, the Message is Death had an immediate and explosive effect. The work, which New Yorker magazine called a « crucial ode to black America » that « is required viewing », shows a rapid-fire montage of images from a mesmerizing range of sources set. It oscillates between scenes of untenable violence and images of ordinary black life as well as iconic clips of such figures as Barack Obama, Nina Simone and Serena Williams, among many others, to Kanye West's hip-hop song Ultralight Beam.

At once a celebration of black creativity and excellence, and a depiction of the violence of the state, this immersive projection presents powerful and devastating manifestations of physical restraint and liberation, adapting for the screen the complexity of the Afro-American music experimentation.

Art Worshop – Starry Sky

Visitors are invited to illuminate their evening by painting a northern landscape under a starry sky with the inspiration of the work Arctic Night, 1984, by Kathleen Margaret Graham, showed in the exhibition Painting Nature with a Mirror.

Art mediators in exhibition rooms

Art mediators will be present in the exhibition rooms from 8:30 p.m. to midnight to answer your questions and to give you more information about the artists, their work and the exhibitions. Feel free to speak with them!

