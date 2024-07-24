NuclearN Reaffirms Commitment to the Nuclear Industry by Highlighting the NuclearN Platform for Outage Management

PHOENIX, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- NuclearN, a leading innovator in the nuclear industry, is proud to highlight its platform designed by nuclear engineers for nuclear engineers to manage outage schedules. The platform enhances efficiency, compliance, and cost-effectiveness in nuclear plant operations.

The nuclear industry is at a critical juncture, with increasing demands for power. The platform addresses these challenges head-on, offering comprehensive support across all phases of outage management—from detailed planning to seamless execution.

NuclearN Reaffirms Commitment to the Nuclear Industry with their platform for Outage Schedule Management Post this

Enhancing Outage Management

The platform is equipped with features tailored to meet the unique needs of nuclear power plants. Including:

- Schedule Support: Identify schedule risk activities by department, prioritize and mitigate potential delays, and run "what-if" scenarios to adapt plans.

- Financial Support: Optimize budgets by reducing O&M charges ensuring accurate classification of planned work orders.

- Engineering Support: Expedite changes for DCNs and temporary alterations and ensure compliance with efficient 50.59 screenings.

"Our technology ensures precise outage duration predictions, allowing for more effective planning," said Jerrold Vincent, CFO and Co-Founder of NuclearN. "By offering real-time insights and flexibility in planning, we empower facilities to achieve early milestones and maintain momentum throughout the outage process."

Market Impact and Future Growth

Nuclear plants currently provide nearly 20% of electricity in the United States, contributing over $60 billion annually to the economy. Effective management is crucial for maintaining productivity and economic impacts.

"Speed in managing critical path impacts can make or break an outage," said Brad Fox, CEO and Co-Founder of NuclearN. "Our platform accelerates change processes, ensures regulatory compliance, and optimizes resource allocation, setting the stage for successful and efficient outage management."

Comprehensive Support for Operations

NuclearN also includes an observation program, real-time analysis, and rapid issue-resolution capabilities. Supervisors can conduct faster, lower-friction observations, benefit from real-time trending and trend analysis, and ensure higher quality and more meaningful observations to drive continuous improvement.

Leading the Way in Nuclear Outage Management

NuclearN is dedicated to supporting nuclear facilities through an outage, ensuring safety, compliance, and cost-effectiveness. NuclearN is set to transform outage management across the industry, and companies can take advantage of these capabilities today.

About NuclearN

NuclearN is committed to advancing safety, efficiency, and reliability in nuclear plant operations through innovative technologies and continuous improvement.

For more information about NuclearN and its innovative outage management solutions, please

contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 303.847.9409

Website: www.NuclearN.ai

SOURCE NuclearN.ai