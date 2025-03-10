Nuclearn Introduces the First-of-Its-Kind Nuclearn Agents for Nuclear and Complex Sectors and Launches Nuclearn AI Marketplace Hub

New AI Innovation Automates Workflows, Enhances Decision-Making, and Redefines Efficiency for Nuclear Professionals

PHOENIX, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nuclearn, the leader in AI-driven solutions for the nuclear industry, today launched the nuclear industry's first Agentic AI solution designed to automate complex workflows across plant design, licensing, construction and operations. Alongside Nuclearn Agents, Nuclearn introduced the Nuclearn AI Marketplace, a groundbreaking hub for nuclear-specific AI agents and nuclear datasets.

Built on the Nuclearn AI Platform, Nuclearn Agents enables the automation of challenging multi-step tasks beyond the capabilities of other generative AI systems. Nuclearn Agents can perform research by dynamically pulling new data from external sources, exhaustively analyzing multi-thousand page documents, and even directly perform actions in other enterprise software systems.

"Nuclearn's Agentic AI solution transforms how nuclear professionals work by combining Nuclearn's nuclear domain specific AI models, the Nuclearn Platform, and Nuclearn's deep industry expertise," said Brad Fox, CEO and Co-Founder of Nuclearn. "This isn't just automation—it's AI that understands complex nuclear challenges and actually solves them."

Unlocking New Possibilities with the Nuclearn AI Marketplace

The Nuclearn AI Marketplace allows nuclear facilities to quickly deploy and share AI-driven solutions, addressing challenges such as 50.59 applicability screening, regulatory correspondence assistance, and aging management issue identification for license extensions.

"With our Nuclearn Agents and the Nuclearn AI Marketplace, organizations can now quickly and easily access secure, AI-powered solutions tailored to their most complex challenges." said Jerrold Vincent, CFO and Co-Founder of Nuclearn

How Nuclearn Agents are transforming the nuclear industry:

Industry and Task Specific AI Agents: Automates complex engineering and compliance tasks that are unable to be completed with just generative AI alone.

Seamless, Secure, Real-Time Integrations: Connects AI to plant monitoring, regulatory, and mission-critical systems to expand the information available to generative AI in real time.

Uncompromised Security & Compliance: Designed to exceed nuclear regulatory and cybersecurity standards.

The Future of AI in Nuclear Starts Now

Nuclearn Agents and the Nuclearn Marketplace are available now to customers currently subscribed to the Nuclearn Platform. To learn more, visit www.nuclearn.ai .

About Nuclearn

Founded in 2021 by former nuclear plant technology leaders with over 50 years of combined nuclear expertise, Nuclearn delivers secure, AI-driven solutions for nuclear engineering, ensuring safer, more efficient, and future-ready operations. With deployments at over half the reactors across North America and recognition as the 2020 NEI TIP Best of Best Award recipient, Nuclearn combines deep nuclear engineering expertise with advanced artificial intelligence to address the unique challenges of nuclear power operations.

