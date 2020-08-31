Now Open: The All-New Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi Soars Above the City, Offering Guests a Haven of Style, Luxury and Wellbeing

"We are delighted to welcome guests to the third Four Seasons in Japan, a truly stunning property that reflects Tokyo's captivating contrast of modern innovation and honoured traditions. In collaboration with our remarkable partners at Mitsui Fudosan Resort Management Co., Ltd., Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi will deliver next-generation luxury through its combination of design, service, wellness experiences and culinary artistry by award-winning chefs," says Christian Clerc , President, Four Seasons Global Operations.

Located in the heart of this exciting city's most prominent financial district, Otemachi is home to the headquarters of various corporations and multinationals. There are endless opportunities to walk amid the palace gardens and green spaces, wander nearby charming streets, and get in touch with contemporary culture through art, architecture and cuisine. With direct access to the major subway hub of Otemachi Station, and just a short walk from the main rail terminal of Tokyo Station, the Hotel provides the very best of this dynamic capital city within reach.

"In Japan, the art of hospitality is known as omotenashi; here at Four Seasons, it's how we take care of our guests every day around the world," says Regional Vice President and General Manager Andrew De Brito, who leads a team of 285 dedicated and highly trained professional staff. "Whether staying with us for business or enjoying a family staycation, meeting close friends for drinks or taking a much-needed break in our spa, at Four Seasons our utmost priority is the health and safety of our guests in an environment that is enjoyable, and memorable."

Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi opens with full compliance to local health and safety guidance, with the added benefits of the enhanced Four Seasons global program, Lead With Care. Combining public health expertise with access to leading technologies and tools, Lead With Care establishes clear procedures that educate and empower employees to take care of guests and each other. Through the company's work with leading experts, Four Seasons is leveraging world-class medical expertise to focus on enhancing cleanliness, guest comfort and safety and employee training in real time as the current situation evolves. For more information about Four Seasons Lead With Care program, click here.

Four Seasons is housed on the highest floors of the new 39-storey tower designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Inside, lead designer Jean-Michel Gathy of DENNISTON has created spaces inspired by a uniquely Japanese aesthetic and the panoramic views of the city in every direction – including Mount Fuji on a clear day - with a modern vibe characterised by clean lines and soft textures, relaxed colour palettes, inspiring artworks and open spaces. Florals by Tokyo native Namiko Kajitani of zero two THREE enhances the sensory experience and breathes new life to modern day ikebana.

Dining and Drinking at Four Seasons

In a city known as the Michelin capital of the world, Four Seasons introduces four fresh new restaurant and bar concepts, including three spaces envisioned by the renowned SPIN Design Studio and several rooftop terraces with panoramic views. Epicureans and cocktail aficionados from near and far will find many reasons to return again and again, from ever-changing seasonal menus to innovative takes on familiar flavours, local interpretations of international cuisines to the rarest of vintages and hard-to-source ingredients. And, there's always something exciting to try as the culinary team, led by the Hotel's Executive Chef Marco Riva, express their creativity in new ways.

Outlets include the "life of plenty" authentic Italian fare of PIGNETO led by Chef Yoshihiro Kigawa; est, the new gastronomic exploration led by Michelin-starred Chef Guillaume Bracaval; the see-and-be-seen VIRTÙ cocktail bar where Paris meets Tokyo with Head Bartender Joshua Perez; and finally, the sanctuary in the sky that is THE LOUNGE, a welcoming setting where the menu's highlight is the contemporary take on traditional afternoon tea presided over by award-winning Executive Pastry Chef Yusuke Aoki and the Hotel's tea sommeliers.

For bookings, contact Restaurant Reservations at 03-6810-0655 or [email protected], or book online for est, PIGNETO, and THE LOUNGE. Reservations may also be made using the Four Seasons App and Chat, available in 100+ languages.

THE SPA at Four Seasons

Located on the very top floor, THE SPA take wellness to new heights, both literally and in its innovative therapies offered in a calming sanctuary far from the busy world below. With just five treatment rooms – including one reserved for couples – the Zen-inspired spa is a quiet escape from the Capital's bustling streets where guests can indulge in beauty and wellbeing treatments under the guidance of Director of Spa and Fitness Eriko Mutoh's team of expert Four Seasons therapists. Signature rituals include the transcendent Yakusugi Forest Renewal, and the ultra-advanced Luminous Glow beauty treatment. Bespoke journeys can also be tailored to individual needs, combining massage and skin treatments for both women and men.

Additional facilities include steam rooms; ofuro (Japanese baths); a spacious, state-of-the-art gym (personal training available); and a 20 metre (67 foot) indoor pool featuring stunning Imperial Palace and skyline views as well as a vitality pool and mist chairs. Local guests can also avail of the SPA AND FITNESS MEMBERSHIP.

For bookings, contact THE SPA at 03-6810-0660 or [email protected].

Staying at Four Seasons

Commissioned artworks by Namiko Kitaura grace the walls of the Jean-Michel Gathy-designed guest accommodations, offering 170 guest rooms and 20 suites including the lavish 38th-floor Imperial Suite. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame city and sky views, creating an airy and welcoming ambiance, with numerous Four Seasons touches that allow guests to make each room their own. Signature Four Seasons beds, at-one's-fingertips technologies, plenty of space to work, dine or relax, and spa-like bathrooms provide a home away from home, whether staying for business or pleasure.

Extensive in-room dining options can be accessed via the Four Seasons App and Chat, allowing for contactless service for those who wish.

Meetings and More at Four Seasons

Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi is the city's newest address for dream weddings and glittering social occasions.

The Hotel offers 1,370 square metres (14,750 square feet) of flexible event space across multiple venues. Most venues are on the directly-accessed 3rd floor, which may be booked in its entirety for complete privacy and plenty of space for physical distancing with the support of an on-site Hygiene Officer.

Spaces include an impressive, naturally-lit Grand Ballroom with 6 metre (20 foot) ceiling, and several additional function rooms and outdoor terraces, it's also the ideal location for high-level business meetings and events.

For wedding couples, a luxurious wedding atelier on the 3rd floor allows for planning and consultation with the Hotel's expert team, with a separate showroom in collaboration with prestige brands, private dressing room and more, while a beautiful onsite chapel means ceremony and reception are just steps apart.

Separately on the 39th floor, the Social Room is a unique, residential-style venue for executive meetings, intimate celebration dinners or private cocktail receptions with glittering skyline views.

Several of the Hotel's restaurants and bars offer private rooms for business and social events, and THE SPA can also be booked for exclusive wedding celebrations.

For bookings, include site tours, contact 03-6810-0600 for business meetings, and [email protected] for weddings and other celebrations.

Be Among the First to Stay at Four Seasons Hotel Otemachi

The newest Four Seasons in Japan is welcoming its first guests with an Introductory Offer package. This offer may be booked online. Additional offers are also available.

Welcome to Otemachi

Tokyo's second Four Seasons hotel is in the heart of the city's financial district and the charming neighbourhood of Otemachi, a very walkable area (or borrow a bicycle from the Hotel) with plenty of historic sites, serene nature and local life. Whether enjoying autumn's golden colours or spring's fragrant cherry blossoms, Chief Concierge Sanae Abe recommends starting with a stroll around the 5 kilometre (3 mile) path that surrounds the Imperial Palace and gardens, then heading to an anaba ("well-kept secret place") for lunch before wandering the famed Oedo Antique Market, a twice-monthly outdoor event that is worth planning a visit around. And there's more, from shopping to museums, Instagrammable modern architecture, and much more to discover.

