"Journalism driving positive change and societal good is essential," says jury member Wendy Metcalfe, former editor-in-chief of the Toronto and Ottawa Suns and now vice-president of content and editor-in-chief with the Hearst Connecticut Media Group. "Newsrooms provide this vital service to readers day in and day out. Some newsrooms, however, go above and beyond – and that deserves to be recognized.

"This highly-regarded award goes a long way to highlighting important work like this, done by journalists who are unwavering in their commitment to shine a light on issues and create a conversation that can lead to a better life for the communities they serve."

Through this award, the CJF since 1996 has celebrated news organizations that embrace ideals of journalistic excellence – originality, courage, independence, accuracy, social responsibility, accountability and diversity.

The award is named after Dr. Eric Jackman, the founder of the CJF, a business leader and award-winning clinical psychologist. Dr. Jackman—along with the founding directors—developed the award criteria, which reflects his passion and deep commitment to the CJF's mission and recognizes his continuing contribution to strengthening journalism.

Last year's winners were The Globe and Mail, in the large-media category, for breaking the story about the SNC-Lavalin affair and for its follow-up pieces on the fallout, and The London Free Press, in the small-media category, for its multimedia project exploring the interconnected problems of—and potential solutions to—low-employment participation, a lack of shelter and entrenched addiction in London.

A shortlist will be announced in April, and the winner will be revealed at the CJF Awards virtual ceremony on June 9.

Those making submissions for the Excellence award can use a joint online form to apply simultaneously for the Michener Award, which recognizes public service journalism in Canada. The Michener Award is presented at its own ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, usually in June.

View the details of the CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism Award and the online application form.

The jury members are:

Christopher Waddell (chair), professor emeritus, School of Journalism and Communication, Carleton University;

Catherine Cano, president of CanoVision – governance and ethics

Isabel Bassett, former minister of Citizenship, Culture and Recreation and former chair and CEO of TVO;

Sonya Fatah, assistant professor, School of Journalism at Ryerson University

Cecil Foster, author and professor of Transnational Studies at the University at Buffalo, State University of New York;

Peter Herrndorf, former president and CEO, National Arts Centre; and

Wendy Metcalfe, vice-president of content and editor-in-chief, Hearst Connecticut Media Group.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, the Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.



