Now Made Using Water with Pacific Minerals, SKYY® Vodka Relaunches with Innovative New Liquid Twist and Modern Pack Design

The iconic brand's global relaunch shatters category standards yet again with a modernized pack and award-winning liquid designed to elevate the vodka soda experience and offer Canadians a taste of coastal freshness in every sip

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - With its launch in San Francisco in 1992, SKYY® redefined vodka as the world knew it, helping to pioneer a state-of-the-art quadruple-distillation, triple filtration production process yielding a superior and smooth-tasting vodka with one of the lowest levels of impurities among its peers. Fueled by the progressive thinking of its hometown, and a respect for the natural character of the Pacific coast along which the city is nestled, the premium vodka has returned to its roots to shatter category standards once again with the latest evolution of its award-winning liquid and new elevated packaging.

In formulating this refresh, SKYY recognized an opportunity to evolve its liquid for a new generation of Canadian vodka drinkers who gravitate towards lighter, more fresh-tasting drinks, with soda water emerging as the No. 1 mixer1, and who choose brands with authentic stories tied to their place of origin. Backed by these learnings and motivated by a persistent attention to detail and commitment to quality, what began as one man's mission to create the perfect martini has now evolved to include the pursuit of a better vodka & soda.

Now made using water with Pacific minerals and filtered through California limestone, the new twist to SKYY's liquid is intended to enhance the mouthfeel and fresh taste of the vodka & soda. It is the base for a better tasting vodka & soda that embodies the natural character and spirit of SKYY's birthplace – the grit and determination of the city balanced by the easy energy of the Pacific coast.

Because SKYY believes that when we do things together, we go further, the brand brought together a diverse collective of experts including a water sommelier, a chemist, and a professional bartender to craft this liquid reboot with natural elements found in coastal waters. Together, they discovered the unique, superior twist that Pacific minerals could bring to vodka. The result is a liquid that is fresh and clean on the nose with a hint of fruit and toasted grain, coupled with a clean, smooth taste on the palate, designed to add character to any cocktail experience and pair perfectly with soda water and a grapefruit twist – SKYY's signature pour.

Accolades for SKYY's liquid have already begun to flow. It was recently rated Exceptional by the Beverage Testing Institute (BTI), receiving a Gold Medal (90 points). BTI is a prestigious, independent, privately-owned corporation that conducts professional blind tastings of beverage products. SKYY also received a Gold Medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition - one of the oldest, largest, and most prestigious competitions of its kind - and a Gold Medal (94 points) at the New York International Spirits Competition.

SKYY's refreshed packaging design is also inspired by San Francisco's natural character. The new bottle features a sophisticated and sleek appearance with a lighter, more natural blue tone, ripples and ridges that reflect the waves of the Pacific Ocean, and a restyled white logo. This new packaging design is a natural progression of the SKYY brand, with a more upscale expression that retains key elements of the original, iconic blue bottle.

"At SKYY, we saw soda water emerge as the top mixer and quickly recognized an opportunity to transform the vodka category once again by offering Canadian consumers something truly unique and in direct response to their evolved preferences for lighter-, cleaner-, and fresher-tasting drinks," says Melanie Batchelor, Managing Director of Campari Group Canada. "Together with our collective of experts, we created a liquid that expresses itself across all elements of our brand. It is with great pride that we announce the new evolution of SKYY, a refresh inspired by the natural coastal resources of our home city that our team has worked meticulously to perfect."

Beginning in June 2021, the new identity and package design will roll out across all bottles and shipping cases in Ontario, with other jurisdictions to follow. The relaunch will be supported by a fully-integrated marketing campaign.

About SKYY Vodka

SKYY Vodka was born in San Francisco in 1992 and is steeped with the innovative and progressive spirit of California. Conceived by a first generation American inventor looking to create the world's smoothest vodka, SKYY revolutionized vodka quality with its proprietary quadruple-distillation and triple-filtration process. SKYY Vodka is made using water with minerals, including Pacific minerals sourced from the San Francisco Bay Area, and filtered through California limestone. Like many things that originate in San Francisco, SKYY grew from a tiny startup into what it is today. To learn more, visit SKYY.com.

About Campari Group Canada

Campari Group Canada serves as the nationally-focused extension of global beverage leader Campari Group. Designed to fortify the Campari Group legacy across the national landscape, Campari Group Canada serves as owner, importer and marketer of a diverse portfolio of over 30 internationally-recognized brands spanning across all fine spirits categories. Among them is Canadian spirits company, Forty Creek Distillery Ltd., known for its award-winning range of complex, yet approachable whiskies. With the Grimsby, Ontario-based Forty Creek location serving as the company's bottling plant and warehouse, and corporate office headquartered in Toronto's bourgeoning Liberty Village, Campari Group Canada continues in the Group's steadfast commitment to building lifestyle brands and people with passion. Its portfolio of internationally-renowned brands includes Aperol®, Appleton Estate®, Bulldog® Gin, Campari®, Cinzano®, Forty Creek®, Grand Marnier®, The Glen Grant®, SKYY® Vodka, Espolòn® Tequila and Wild Turkey®. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

About the Campari Group

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its affiliates ("Campari Group"), is a major player in the global beverage sector, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. Campari Group's portfolio, with over 50 brands, spans spirits (the core business), wines, and soft drinks. Its internationally-renowned brands include Aperol®, Appleton Estate®, Campari®, SKYY®, Wild Turkey®, and Grand Marnier®. Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 22 countries. Campari Group employs around 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: www.camparigroup.com. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

