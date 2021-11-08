Now Available at PetSmart Canada: Gear up for Winter with Canada Pooch

From snow boots to raingear, and every season in between, the new Canada Pooch selection available at PetSmart Canada will upgrade your dog's outdoor experience.

BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - PetSmart Canada has extended their product offerings with the addition of Canada Pooch, a brand dedicated to stylish yet functional dog apparel. The Canada Pooch line includes premium outerwear including jackets, knits and boots and accessories such as harnesses, leg warmers and scarves for dogs of all sizes, as well as their human companion. Available now, in-store and online, PetSmart is proud to make the Toronto-based brand available to Canadians, helping keep our beloved pups stay comfortable and protected all year long.

Established in 2011, the brand has proven themselves as a trusted Canadian brand and has a loyal community of satisfied pet parents that love the amazing selection of comfortable, durable, and fashionable products Canada Pooch offers year-round.

The Canada Pooch Ethos:

Designed in Canada : Canada Pooch is a Canadian company, headquartered in mid-town Toronto where all products are designed in house.

Canada Pooch is a Canadian company, headquartered in mid-town where all products are designed in house. A Size for Every Dog: With a wide range of sizes that fit Chihuahuas to Great Danes, you'll find quality apparel for your dog to help keep them comfortable every day.

With a wide range of sizes that fit Chihuahuas to Great Danes, you'll find quality apparel for your dog to help keep them comfortable every day. Thoughtful Design & Function: Canada Pooch refuses to compromise on quality, so products are designed to function for everyday and they carefully select quality fabrics to keep your dog comfortable and safe. Their products go through rigorous real-life tests and are only launched once approved by the internal team of pet parents and pups.

Canada Pooch refuses to compromise on quality, so products are designed to function for everyday and they carefully select quality fabrics to keep your dog comfortable and safe. Their products go through rigorous real-life tests and are only launched once approved by the internal team of pet parents and pups. Style With Substance: Canada Pooch believes pet parents should never have to decide between function and fashion, and so they aim to design products that pet parents would want to wear themselves. Their team is dedicated to finding the perfect blend of style and quality, so that when you feel the product you know it was made with consideration and care.

Canada Pooch believes pet parents should never have to decide between function and fashion, and so they aim to design products that pet parents would want to wear themselves. Their team is dedicated to finding the perfect blend of style and quality, so that when you feel the product you know it was made with consideration and care. Positive Impact: Canada Pooch believes in supporting pet rescues, standing for inclusivity, and leaving the world in a better way than how we found it. Sustainability in all their business practices is extremely important and core to the company. That is why they are exploring how recycled fabrics can be used in more of their products, use recyclable bags & boxes, efficient shipping methods and practice sustainability in their office.

Canada Pooch is now available at PetSmart Canada stores nationwide, plus pet parents can get free same day delivery on PetSmart.ca powered by DoorDash.

For more information about Canada Pooch, including ways to shop, visit www.PetSmart.ca/CanadaPooch or CanadaPooch.com.

About PetSmart® Canada

In Canada, PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 4,800 associates and operates almost 150 pet stores in Canada, as well as 10 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding at PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 200 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 340,000 adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

About Canada Pooch®

Canada Pooch is an established leader in pet lifestyle apparel and accessories. Jacqueline Prehogan founded Canada Pooch 10 years ago because she wouldn't compromise when it came to her pup. Canada Pooch is built on the idea that pet apparel should be held to the same standard as human clothing because our pets are our family! At Canada Pooch, we take equal care in our fashion and function to make sure pet parents don't have to compromise when it comes to their dogs. We pride ourselves on having an inclusive size range with over 15 sizes to fit Chihuahuas to Great Danes. Canada Pooch believes in having a positive impact which is why we support pet rescues, donating over +10,000 products to pups in need, stand for inclusivity, and continue to practice sustainability in our product lifecycle, our packaging, and at our office. Canada Pooch has over 5,000 dedicated retail partners, selling across North America, Europe and Asia and a community of satisfied pet parents that love our amazing selection of comfortable, durable, and fashionable products for every season, from winter jackets to cooling vest, and more!

