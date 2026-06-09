Novo Nordisk introduces updated Rybelsus® tablet formulation in Canada for adults living with type 2 diabetes

Rybelsus ® (semaglutide tablets) is the first and only GLP-1 tablet approved in Canada for adults with type 2 diabetes. 1

The updated formulation offers the same established clinical profile at lower dose strengths and comes in smaller tablets. 1

Adults living with type 2 diabetes are at increased risk of serious cardiovascular complications, including heart attack and stroke.2

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Novo Nordisk today announced the Canadian availability of an updated formulation of Rybelsus® (semaglutide tablets), a prescription medicine used by adults with type 2 diabetes. The new formulation provides the same established clinical profile as the current version at lower dose strengths and comes in a smaller tablet, which may be more convenient for some patients. Rybelsus® is the first and only GLP-1 tablet approved in Canada.1

Rybelsus® 1.5 mg tablets

"People living with type 2 diabetes want treatment options that are effective and fit into their daily lives," said Iain Graham, General Manager of Novo Nordisk Canada. "This updated formulation of Rybelsus® offers the same established clinical profile in a smaller GLP-1 tablet and reflects our commitment to improving treatment options for Canadians."

The updated formulation is designed so the body absorbs semaglutide more efficiently, therefore lower dose strengths deliver the same clinical effect as the original formulation. The new dosing options are 1.5 mg, 4 mg and 9 mg, compared with 3 mg, 7 mg and 14 mg in the original formulation. The updated tablets are also smaller in size.



People currently taking Rybelsus® may be able to switch to the updated formulation with guidance from their healthcare professional. Equivalent dose strengths are shown below.

Initial formulation New optimized formulation 3 mg 1.5 mg 7 mg 4 mg 14 mg 9 mg

Health Canada's authorization of the updated formulation was supported by a bioequivalence study in 546 healthy participants. The study showed that the new tablet strengths provide comparable exposure to semaglutide as the original formulation, supporting equivalent safety, efficacy and administration.

The improved absorption in the updated formulation is linked to changes in the tablet's inactive ingredients, allowing lower dose strengths while maintaining the established clinical profile of the medicine.

About Rybelsus® (semaglutide tablets)1

Rybelsus® is the first and only glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue available in a tablet in Canada to treat type 2 diabetes mellitus and is indicated as a monotherapy when metformin is considered inappropriate due to intolerance or contraindications. Health Canada approved Rybelsus® in April 2020 as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. In 2026, Rybelsus® received Health Canada approval to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular (CV) events (CV death, non-fatal myocardial infarction or non-fatal stroke) in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus who have established cardiovascular disease or are at high risk for these events.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 67,900 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.ca , Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube .

________________________ 1 Novo Nordisk Canada Inc. (2025, December 31, 2025). RYBELSUS® (semaglutide tablets) Product Monograph 2 Oral Semaglutide and Cardiovascular Outcomes in High-Risk Type 2 Diabetes. McGuire DK, Marx N, Mulvagh SL, et al.; SOUL Study Group. N Engl J Med. Published online March 29, 2025. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2501006

SOURCE Novo Nordisk Canada Inc.

Contact for further information: Novo Nordisk Canada, Jaclyn Crawford, 647-201-6817, [email protected]